Saints Pass On Shedeur Sanders In This Shocking 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Regardless of whether Derek Carr is on the roster in 2025, the New Orleans Saints need to start planning for the future at quarterback. And if Shedeur Sanders is available when the Saints are on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft, many believe they should take the Colorado quarterback with the No. 9 pick.
But the narrative now is shifting on Sanders, whom some believe could slip well outside the top 10. In fact, NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, one of the top mock drafters in the industry, has the Saints passing on Sanders and taking Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart.
"The Saints could try to trade out if the board falls like this, but in this scenario, they make the risk/reward pick in Stewart," Zierlein wrote in a mock draft published Monday. "Hopefully, he can take the torch from Cam Jordan, who's turning 36 this summer."
Notably, Zierlein has Sanders slipping to the Cleveland Browns at No. 29 after a trade with the Washington Commanders. He also has thew New York Giants trading up to No. 1 overall and selecting Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
The NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 24.
