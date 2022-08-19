Saints Place Another Lineman on Injured Reserve

In advance of Friday's preseason game at the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints have placed offensive lineman Forrest Lamp on injured reserve. Lamp is the latest casualty on the Saints offensive line.

Earlier this week, undrafted rookie OT Sage Doxtater was released with an injury designation. First-round OT Trevor Penning and starting LT James Hurst (foot) were also injured in practice against the Packers earlier this week. Penning returned to practice, but it’s unclear whether he’ll play tonight.

Originally a second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky, Lamp was a collegiate tackle who converted to guard. He missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury and only played one full season for the Chargers, that in 2020.

Lamp was signed by New Orleans off the Buffalo Bills practice squad last season. He appeared in one game before being re-signed this offseason. He was among the favorites to land a roster spot, albeit on a line whose second and third stringers have struggled this preseason.

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Forrest Lamp during a 2021 game. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

The Saints signed G/T Derrick Kelly and undrafted rookie G Derek Schweiger earlier this week. They'll compete with undrafted rookie Lewis Kidd and Khalique Washington for backup spots. Those four are expected to get the bulk of the snaps against Green Bay.

Penning and Calvin Throckmorton are expected to open the season as the top backups to projected starters Hurst, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, and Ryan Ramczyk.

