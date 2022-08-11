Skip to main content

Saints Bring Back S Jack Koerner

New Orleans brings back an undrafted rookie to add safety depth in the wake of injuries.
The New Orleans Saints are signing S Jack Koerner, according to Sean Fazende of Fox 8 New Orleans. Koerner was re-signed after being released by the Saints earlier this summer.

An undrafted rookie from Iowa, Koerner had 6 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, and 6.5 tackles for loss among 215 total stops in his last three seasons with the Hawkeyes. He was added to the New Orleans roster after the draft, but waived prior to mini-camp in June.

A 6-foot and 204-Lb. defensive back, Koerner has a lean build but plays aggressive as an in-the-box safety. He’s a heady player against the run but will need to add bulk to effectively take on blockers. His coverage range is limited and he can be caught out of position while reading quarterbacks. An excellent open field tackler, Koerner has good awareness in zone duties but can be a liability in man coverage.

Koerner was brought back after recent injuries to New Orleans safeties Bryce Thompson and Smoke Monday. Thompson was released with an injury designation on Wednesday, while Monday was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week.

May 14, 2022; New Orleans Saints defensive back Jack Koerner (43) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

May 14, 2022; New Orleans Saints defensive back Jack Koerner (43) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The 23-year-old Koerner will still have to outplay Justin Evans, J.T. Gray, and Daniel Sorensen for a chance at a roster spot. Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu are expected to man the starting safety spots. Versatile S/CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will play multiple roles in the defense, while P.J. Williams provides solid depth.

New Orleans opens their preseason with a game at the Houston Texans Saturday evening. 

