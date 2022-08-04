Skip to main content

Tyrann Mathieu Selects Jersey Number

New Orleans Saints safety finally selects his jersey number.

New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu finally ended the suspense for Saints fans. No, not his return to Saints Camp. But, his the selection of his jersey number.

Mathieu will stay wearing the No. 32 as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Saints as a free-agent acquisition this offseason.

Tyrann Mathieu

The New Orleans native and former LSU star was absent from the Saints training camp during the first week due to a personal matter. He returned Wednesday and finally hit the practice field this morning, per John Hendrix of Saints News Network.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last weekend, the All-Pro safety scrubbed his social media accounts of all New Orleans Saints-related and Kansas City Chiefs-related images and sent many in the Who Dat Nation in an uproar. 

His return to the Saints helps provide the veteran leadership and playmaking ability the team needs ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 regular season games.

Also, on Wednesday, defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson decided to limit his practice drills because he's seeking a new contract from New Orleans. Should Gardner-Johnson extend his limitations going into the season, rookie second-round pick Alontae Taylor has a chance to be elevated to the nickel-cornerback rotation. However, Allen may decide to use Mathieu's versatility to play safety or nickel. 

Saints News Network will have more extensive training camp news, notes, and observations before the first regular season game on Sept. 11 versus NFC South foe Atlanta Falcons.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (2)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Countdown to Kickoff
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff #44-38: Kamara, Sproles, & More!

By Brendan Boylan28 minutes ago
Chris Olave at Day 7 of Saints Training Camp
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp's Day 7, 6 Recaps & Tweets (SNN)

By Kyle T. Mosley3 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, Training Camp
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 7: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixAug 3, 2022 2:20 PM EDT
"Ceedy Duce" - DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Training Camp

Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson Limits Practice, Seeks New Contract

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 3, 2022 1:41 PM EDT
Penning and Roach
Training Camp

Penning, Roach Booted from Saints Training Camp Practice

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 3, 2022 12:54 PM EDT
USATSI_18536735_168388561_lowres
News

Saints S Tyrann Mathieu Returns to Training Camp, Per Report

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 3, 2022 10:30 AM EDT
USATSI_17393717_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints to Sign TE Chris Herndon

By Bob RoseAug 2, 2022 9:01 PM EDT
USATSI_18270224_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Smoke Monday Believed to Have Suffered Significant Knee Injury

By John HendrixAug 2, 2022 5:24 PM EDT