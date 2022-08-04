Tyrann Mathieu Selects Jersey Number
New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu finally ended the suspense for Saints fans. No, not his return to Saints Camp. But, his the selection of his jersey number.
Mathieu will stay wearing the No. 32 as he did with the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals before signing with the Saints as a free-agent acquisition this offseason.
The New Orleans native and former LSU star was absent from the Saints training camp during the first week due to a personal matter. He returned Wednesday and finally hit the practice field this morning, per John Hendrix of Saints News Network.
Last weekend, the All-Pro safety scrubbed his social media accounts of all New Orleans Saints-related and Kansas City Chiefs-related images and sent many in the Who Dat Nation in an uproar.
His return to the Saints helps provide the veteran leadership and playmaking ability the team needs ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 regular season games.
Also, on Wednesday, defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson decided to limit his practice drills because he's seeking a new contract from New Orleans. Should Gardner-Johnson extend his limitations going into the season, rookie second-round pick Alontae Taylor has a chance to be elevated to the nickel-cornerback rotation. However, Allen may decide to use Mathieu's versatility to play safety or nickel.
Saints News Network will have more extensive training camp news, notes, and observations before the first regular season game on Sept. 11 versus NFC South foe Atlanta Falcons.
