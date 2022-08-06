Skip to main content

CJ Gardner-Johnson's Camp Absence a Family Matter

Dennis Allen told media that CJ Gardner-Johnson's absence is excused for a family related matter.

New Orleans Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson was not spotted at New Orleans Saints training camp for the second consecutive day, raising questions regarding his limited participation from Saints camp.

Gardner-Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is due for a contract extension. Reports from earlier this week claim that Gardner-Johnson is willing to limit his participation in camp while he and his camp look for an extension.

Head Coach Dennis Allen was quick to put to rest any rumors that he is currently holding out during training camp. Allen told the media that Gardner-Johnson's absence is excused for a family matter and not related to his contract. He added that the versatile safety is "expected to return on Monday."

Gardner-Johnson solidified himself as one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the league a season ago, providing the ability to cover any position and the passion and heart that is vital for a top defense to flourish in the NFL.

The University of Florida product's energy is contagious, quickly making him a fan favorite with his instigator tactics, ability to get in quarterback's heads, and timely impact plays. 

Currently, New Orleans has not disclosed information regarding any negotiations with his representatives. 

In three NFL seasons, Gardner-Johnson has totaled 161 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

