Saints Transactions and Roster Moves: Aug. 19 to Aug. 21

Saints Transactions and Roster Moves from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21
New Orleans Saints official transactions reported by the NFL from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21 prior to Week 2 of the 2021 Preseason.
According to the New Orleans Saints, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis confirms the team has "signed kicker Aldrick Rosas and safety Jeff Heath, waived tight Josh Pederson and placed Tommylee Lewis on Injured Reserve."
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRANSACTIONS - 8/19 to 8/21
Aug. 19
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
- Lampman, Jake, WR, Ferris State
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
NEW ORLEANS
- Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech
Aug. 20
FROM RESERVE/INJURED
Injury Settlement
NEW ORLEANS
- Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Rosas, Aldrick, K, Southern Oregon
Aug. 21
WAIVER SYSTEM TRANSACTIONS
WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)
NEW ORLEANS
- Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech
From Reserve/Injured - Injury Settlement
- Maher, Brett, K, Nebraska
- McCleskey, Jalen, WR, Tulane
- Poling, Quentin, LB, Ohio
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
- Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia
- Pederson, Josh, TE, Louisiana-Monroe
ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Heath, Jeff, DB, Saginaw Valley State
RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS
Reserve/COVID-19
NEW ORLEANS
- Lewis, Tommylee, WR, Northern Illinois
