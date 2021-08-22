Saints Transactions and Roster Moves: Aug. 19 to Aug. 21

New Orleans Saints official transactions reported by the NFL from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21 prior to Week 2 of the 2021 Preseason.

According to the New Orleans Saints, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis confirms the team has "signed kicker Aldrick Rosas and safety Jeff Heath, waived tight Josh Pederson and placed Tommylee Lewis on Injured Reserve."

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRANSACTIONS - 8/19 to 8/21

Jul 30, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jake Lampman (19) performs wide receiver drills during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 19

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

Lampman, Jake, WR, Ferris State

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

NEW ORLEANS

Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech

Aug. 20

FROM RESERVE/INJURED

Injury Settlement

NEW ORLEANS

Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Rosas, Aldrick, K, Southern Oregon

CB Adonis Alexander; Credit: © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 21

WAIVER SYSTEM TRANSACTIONS

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

NEW ORLEANS

Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech

From Reserve/Injured - Injury Settlement

Maher, Brett, K, Nebraska

McCleskey, Jalen, WR, Tulane

Poling, Quentin, LB, Ohio

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia

Pederson, Josh, TE, Louisiana-Monroe

ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

Heath, Jeff, DB, Saginaw Valley State

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

Reserve/COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS

Lewis, Tommylee, WR, Northern Illinois

