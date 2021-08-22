Saints Transactions and Roster Moves: Aug. 19 to Aug. 21

August 22, 2021
Saints Transactions and Roster Moves from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21

New Orleans Saints official transactions reported by the NFL from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21 prior to Week 2 of the 2021 Preseason.
According to the New Orleans Saints, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis confirms the team has "signed kicker Aldrick Rosas and safety Jeff Heath, waived tight Josh Pederson and placed Tommylee Lewis on Injured Reserve."

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRANSACTIONS - 8/19 to 8/21

Jake Lampman - WR

Aug. 19

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM 

NEW ORLEANS

  • Lampman, Jake, WR, Ferris State

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

NEW ORLEANS

  • Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech

Aug. 20

FROM RESERVE/INJURED

        Injury Settlement

NEW ORLEANS

  • Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  • Rosas, Aldrick, K, Southern Oregon
CB Adonis Alexander, Saints

Aug. 21

WAIVER SYSTEM TRANSACTIONS

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL)

 NEW ORLEANS

  • Alexander, Adonis, DB, Virginia Tech

From Reserve/Injured - Injury Settlement

  • Maher, Brett, K, Nebraska
  • McCleskey, Jalen, WR, Tulane
  • Poling, Quentin, LB, Ohio

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

  • Brown, Michael, G, West Virginia
  • Pederson, Josh, TE, Louisiana-Monroe

ACTIVE LIST ADDITIONS

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  • Heath, Jeff, DB, Saginaw Valley State
Saints WR Tommylee Lewis

RESERVE LIST ADDITIONS

Reserve/COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS

  • Lewis, Tommylee, WR, Northern Illinois

