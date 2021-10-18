Saints' Wil Lutz Designated to Return From IR

The Saints kicking woes might be coming to an end, as Wil Lutz has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Wil Lutz could be coming back soon to help solve the Saints kicking woes. On Monday afternoon, he was designated to return from injured reserve. This opens a 21-day window for New Orleans to add him to the active roster, and specifically it means that Lutz can now practice.

New Orleans has had a very interesting kicker carousel on their hands with Lutz out of the picture. They tried Brett Maher, Aldrick Rosas, and Cody Parkey in the past, and are now rolling with Brian Johnson after signing him off the Bears practice squad. Johnson must be on the team for the next three games, so we might be faced with a situation of having two active kickers on the roster if Lutz is ready soon.

Getting Lutz back will be a huge boost to the team, as New Orleans is just 1-of-4 (25 percent) on field goal attempts this season and has missed two extra points. The field goal makes and attempts are among the lowest in the league.

