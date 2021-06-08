June 8: Saints Presser Notes and Quotes from Sean Payton

Sean Payton gives an update on the Saints and where things stand currently during offseason workouts.

Sean Payton met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. Currently, the Saints are in their final three-day OTA workout session with a three-day mandatory minicamp starting next week on June 15. The schedule is focused mostly on the weight room and fundamentals.

The Saints lined up several player interviews in addition to Payton speaking, and there were some things that came out of that like Zack Baun working at weakside linebacker, Cesar Ruiz working at guard, and Marshon Lattimore declining to speak about his off-the-field incident or contract extension.

Here's a few takeaways from the presser.

Notes of Interest

On the receiving front outside of Michael Thomas, Payton talked about the receiver development, saying, “They’re doing well. I’m encouraged. I like the way that room is coming together.” He likes the room and where they are at. Payton also feels good about the direction the team is moving relative to the defensive line when asked about the loss of Trey Hendrickson.

Payton was complimentary of the rookies, saying he's been real impressed with most everyone thus far.

Minicamp has 100 percent attendance from the team, as well as the staff for Tier 1 and 2 operations.

There will be something different things done with each quarterback, but there will be some philosophical things that remain the same regardless of the battle. Payton was very complimentary of the leadership both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill were showing.

Payton was asked about the Dre Kirkptrick visit, but did not confirm the news. He mentioned that they are having a lot of visits take place, and will report them accordingly. Payton also said that he's higher on the team's roster than other opinions that are out there, but are still working on some positions.

There's one less preseason game on the docket, and that's not going to change much for the Saints. Payton said the expectation is that the third preseason game won’t be treated like the final traditional preseason one where it's normally backups. He said a lot of players will play.

