Saints Offseason Dates to Remember Before the 2021 Season Opener

After mid-June, there's going to be a pretty big lull in the NFL offseason. Here's a look at the important dates to keep an eye out on for the Saints.

Before we know it, training camp will be here. However, we're about to reach a point in the NFL calendar year where not much will be going on. While last year looked completely different due to COVID-19, the hope is that normalcy can resume for the Saints. In 2019, New Orleans hosted 12 open practices to the public, which were ticketed, but free. Hopefully, the Tulane Stadium practice session comes back too.

Here's a look at some important dates to remember when it comes to the Saints through the month of August.

Edwin Goode - WVUE; Saints indoor training facility, August 19, 2020; Metairie, LA

June 2021

June 7-10 : Final round of OTA Offseason Workouts.

: Final round of OTA Offseason Workouts. June 15-17: Mandatory Minicamp.

July 2021

Early July : Expected training camp schedule announcement from the Saints. This is based off trends.

: Expected training camp schedule announcement from the Saints. This is based off trends. July 15 : At 4:00 p.m. ET, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension (Marcus Williams). After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2021 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.

: At 4:00 p.m. ET, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension (Marcus Williams). After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2021 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game. July 27 : 29 teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) will report for training camp, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA.

: 29 teams (excludes Buccaneers, Cowboys, and Steelers) will report for training camp, 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA. July 31: Anticipated league-wide practices and fan events start.

August 2021

August 5 : Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio. featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers

: Hall of Fame Game, Canton, Ohio. featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers August 7-9 : Hall of Fame Weekend, Canton, Ohio.

: Hall of Fame Weekend, Canton, Ohio. August 14 : Preseason Game 1, Saints at Ravens (6 p.m. CT, FOX/Gray Comm).

: Preseason Game 1, Saints at Ravens (6 p.m. CT, FOX/Gray Comm). August 17 : NFL clubs are required to cut down to 85 players.

: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 85 players. August 23 : Preseason Game 2, Jaguars at Saints (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)

: Preseason Game 2, Jaguars at Saints (7 p.m. CT, ESPN) August 24 : NFL clubs are required to cut down to 80 players.

: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 80 players. August 28 : Preseason Game 3, Cardinals at Saints (7 p.m. CT, FOX/Gray Comm)

: Preseason Game 3, Cardinals at Saints (7 p.m. CT, FOX/Gray Comm) August 31: NFL clubs are required to cut down to 53 players.

Subscribe to our Saints News Newsletter!