Saints Rookies Turner and Book selected for 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

Saints Rookies Turner and Book in 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class
New Orleans Saints rookies Payton Turner and Ian Book are in the 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class.
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced their 2021 Rookie Premiere Class via a video conference on Monday morning.
New Orleans' first-round choice Payton Turner headline's the rookie defensive lineman for 2021. In addition, the Saints' fourth-round pick, Ian Book, is listed in the quarterbacks' group.
According to the NFLPA media, the "Rookie Premiere is customarily an exclusive trading card content and marketing event for presenting partner Panini America, along with a slate of other NFLPA partners. Players are selected as part of the Rookie Premiere class primarily by Panini America based on position, college performance, draft status, and projected overall demand and marketability."
The NFLPA and Panini America have released a class announcement video, produced by OneTeam Partners, that captures the dynamic nature of this year’s new faces.
NFLPA ROOKIE PREMIERE CLASS OF 2021 REVEALED
QUARTERBACKS
- Ian Book, QB, New Orleans Saints
- Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
- Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots
- Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans
- Kellen Mond, QB, Minnesota Vikings
- Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Chatarius Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams
- Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
- Dyami Brown, WR, Washington Football Team
- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
- Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
- Jaelon Darden, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Seattle Seahawks
- Simione Fehoko, WR, Dallas Cowboys
- Desmond Fitzpatrick, WR, Tennessee Titans
- Jacob Harris, WR, Los Angeles Rams
- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers
- Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
- Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
- Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
- Cornell Powell, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
- Amari Rodgers, WR, Green Bay Packers
- Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Minnesota Vikings
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
- Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
- Tylan Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens
RUNNING BACKS
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers
- Jaret Patterson, RB, Washington Football Team
- Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
- Kene Nwangwu, RB, Minnesota Vikings
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
- Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
- Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
- Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
TIGHT ENDS
- Hunter Long, TE, Miami Dolphins
- Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
- Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
- Alex Leatherwood, OT, Las Vegas Raiders
- Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions
- Quinn Meinerz, C, Denver Broncos
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
- Christian Barmore, DT, New England Patriots
- Kwity Paye, DE, Indianapolis Colts
- Payton Turner, DE, New Orleans Saints
- Phil Hoskins, DT, Carolina Panthers
- Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami Dolphins
DEFENSIVE BACKS
- Caleb Farley, CB, Tennessee Titans
- Elijah Molden, CB, Tennessee Titans
- Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers
- Marco Wilson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
LINEBACKERS
- Chazz Surratt, LB, Minnesota Vikings
- Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
The National Football League Players Association has more details on the 2021 NFLPA Premiere Rookie Class at www.nflpa.com.