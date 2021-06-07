Saints Rookies Turner and Book selected for 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

New Orleans Saints rookies Payton Turner and Ian Book are in the 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced their 2021 Rookie Premiere Class via a video conference on Monday morning.

New Orleans' first-round choice Payton Turner headline's the rookie defensive lineman for 2021. In addition, the Saints' fourth-round pick, Ian Book, is listed in the quarterbacks' group.

According to the NFLPA media, the "Rookie Premiere is customarily an exclusive trading card content and marketing event for presenting partner Panini America, along with a slate of other NFLPA partners. Players are selected as part of the Rookie Premiere class primarily by Panini America based on position, college performance, draft status, and projected overall demand and marketability."

The NFLPA and Panini America have released a class announcement video, produced by OneTeam Partners, that captures the dynamic nature of this year’s new faces.

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) passes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

QUARTERBACKS

Ian Book, QB, New Orleans Saints

Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots

Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans

Kellen Mond, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

WIDE RECEIVERS

Chatarius Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Dyami Brown, WR, Washington Football Team

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Jaelon Darden, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Simione Fehoko, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Desmond Fitzpatrick, WR, Tennessee Titans

Jacob Harris, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers

Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Cornell Powell, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Amari Rodgers, WR, Green Bay Packers

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Tylan Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens

RUNNING BACKS

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Jaret Patterson, RB, Washington Football Team

Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Kene Nwangwu, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

TIGHT ENDS

Hunter Long, TE, Miami Dolphins

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Las Vegas Raiders

Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

Quinn Meinerz, C, Denver Broncos

Payton Turner, Saints 1st Round Draft Pick Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Christian Barmore, DT, New England Patriots

Kwity Paye, DE, Indianapolis Colts

Payton Turner, DE, New Orleans Saints

Phil Hoskins, DT, Carolina Panthers

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami Dolphins

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Caleb Farley, CB, Tennessee Titans

Elijah Molden, CB, Tennessee Titans

Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers

Marco Wilson, CB, Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

LINEBACKERS

Chazz Surratt, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

The National Football League Players Association has more details on the 2021 NFLPA Premiere Rookie Class at www.nflpa.com.