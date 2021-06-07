Saints Rookies Turner and Book selected for 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

Saints Rookies Turner and Book in 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

New Orleans Saints rookies Payton Turner and Ian Book are in the 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class.
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints rookies Payton Turner and Ian Book are in the 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class.

New Orleans Saints 2021 Draft Class: Turner, Werner, Adepo, Book, Young, and Baker

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced their 2021 Rookie Premiere Class via a video conference on Monday morning.

New Orleans' first-round choice Payton Turner headline's the rookie defensive lineman for 2021.  In addition, the Saints' fourth-round pick, Ian Book, is listed in the quarterbacks' group.

According to the NFLPA media, the "Rookie Premiere is customarily an exclusive trading card content and marketing event for presenting partner Panini America, along with a slate of other NFLPA partners. Players are selected as part of the Rookie Premiere class primarily by Panini America based on position, college performance, draft status, and projected overall demand and marketability."

The NFLPA and Panini America have released a class announcement video, produced by OneTeam Partners, that captures the dynamic nature of this year’s new faces. 

NFLPA ROOKIE PREMIERE CLASS OF 2021 REVEALED

 

Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame; Saints Quarterback

QUARTERBACKS

  • Ian Book, QB, New Orleans Saints
  • Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
  • Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots
  • Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers
  • Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans
  • Kellen Mond, QB, Minnesota Vikings
  • Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets 

WIDE RECEIVERS

  • Chatarius Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams
  • Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens
  • Dyami Brown, WR, Washington Football Team
  • Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
  • Jaelon Darden, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Seattle Seahawks
  • Simione Fehoko, WR, Dallas Cowboys
  • Desmond Fitzpatrick, WR, Tennessee Titans
  • Jacob Harris, WR, Los Angeles Rams
  • Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers
  • Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
  • Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals
  • Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Cornell Powell, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Amari Rodgers, WR, Green Bay Packers
  • Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns
  • DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Minnesota Vikings
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
  • Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants
  • Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
  • Tylan Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens 

RUNNING BACKS

  • Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers
  • Jaret Patterson, RB, Washington Football Team
  • Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
  • Kene Nwangwu, RB, Minnesota Vikings
  • Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets
  • Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
  • Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Trey Sermon, RB, San Francisco 49ers 

TIGHT ENDS

  • Hunter Long, TE, Miami Dolphins
  • Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
  • Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers  

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

  • Alex Leatherwood, OT, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions
  • Quinn Meinerz, C, Denver Broncos 
Payton Turner, Saints 1st Round Draft Pick

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

  • Christian Barmore, DT, New England Patriots
  • Kwity Paye, DE, Indianapolis Colts
  • Payton Turner, DE, New Orleans Saints
  • Phil Hoskins, DT, Carolina Panthers
  • Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami Dolphins 

DEFENSIVE BACKS

  • Caleb Farley, CB, Tennessee Titans
  • Elijah Molden, CB, Tennessee Titans
  • Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers
  • Marco Wilson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
  • Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos 

LINEBACKERS

  • Chazz Surratt, LB, Minnesota Vikings    
  • Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

The National Football League Players Association has more details on the 2021 NFLPA Premiere Rookie Class at www.nflpa.com.

USATSI_11652118_168389760_lowres
News

Saints Bring in Dre Kirkpatrick for a Visit

New Orleans Saints 2021 Draft Class: Turner, Werner, Adepo, Book, Young, and Baker
News

Saints Rookies Turner and Book selected for 2021 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

Postcard 14.8x10.5 сm - YouTube Thumbnail
News

The Cajun Cannon, Bobby Hebert, talks Saints in '21, Jameis, Taysom, Julio, Tebow, Tannehill, and USFL

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore levels Falcons WR Julio Jones
Editorial / Opinion

Is there an Impact of the Julio Jones Trade on the Saints?

USATSI_15180285_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

3 Saints Players Who Need to Deliver Big Seasons in 2021

Sons of Saints
Training Camp

Can the Sons of Former Saints Become the Next Undrafted Gems in New Orleans?

Saints Training Camp
News

Saints Offseason Dates to Remember Before the 2021 Season Opener

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px (17)
News

Saints Install New 3D Tech Product to Improve Players' Workouts and Performances