Week 4: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

We're already into Week 4 of the NFL season, and the Saints are back in the Superdome on Sunday for the first time since their preseason game against the Jaguars. Of course, this game has a lot more meaning, as it's the first real experience with what is hopefully a packed out Superdome. New Orleans welcomes the New York Giants to town for Sunday, and we got our first injury report of the week to dissect.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Erik McCoy (calf), Terron Armstead (elbow)

FULL: Marshon Lattimore (hand), Jameis Winston (knee)

Both Armstead and McCoy were not spotted during the open portion of practice to the media, but the team did get Will Clapp back. He was officially designated to return from injured reserve. Seeing Lattimore on the report is no surprise, but Winston's addition is. He did practice fully, which is a good sign, and there was a play in the Patriots game that he appeared to be limping after. Perhaps it's related. However, we will keep a close watch on it as things unfold this week.

