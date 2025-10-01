Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Saints' Alvin Kamara Edition
The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara have been at the center of a lot of trade rumors over the last few weeks. Kamara has been very good this year, while the Saints haven't.
As a result, it could make sense for New Orleans to cut ties with the running back in a big trade. But until these rumors heat up even further, he's in New Orleans and he's the focal point of the offense. As a result, Kamara has been a Fantasy Football star early in the season.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently urged Fantasy Football managers to start Kamara in their Week 5 matchups.
Alvin Kamara is a must start in Fantasy Football this week
"While the New Orleans Saints are still searching for their first win, running back Alvin Kamara has remained a quality fantasy option. His receiving ability has given him a high PPR floor, and his volume has been solid," Knox wrote. "However, Kendre Miller is starting to cut into Kamara's workload, which may alarm some fantasy managers. Miller saw 11 carries to Kamara's 15 in Week 4. He also averaged more yards per carry and found the end zone, while Kamara did not.
"With four receptions and 72 scrimmage yards, though, Kamara still salvaged his afternoon for fantasy managers. While Miller does pose a long-term threat to Kamara's fantasy status, the latter can be trusted against the New York Giants in Week 3. Kamara should see 4-5 receptions and should find running room against a defense that has surrendered 6.1 yards per carry this season."
The Saints matchup against the New York Giants and their below average defense. With the Saints slightly favored in this game, they could look to rely on the run game pretty heavily.
As long as New Orleans doesn't start off slow, the offense should be able to rely on Kamara and Kendre Miller.
Kamara is also beginning to find more value as a pass catcher, which could elevate his and Spencer Rattler's game quite a bit. It wouldn't be surprising to see the talented running back find the endzone and post at least 20 fantasy points this week.
