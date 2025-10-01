Saints News Network

3 Saints With Most To Prove In Week 5 Matchup Vs. Giants

There are a few members of the Saints with a lot to prove this week...

Zach Pressnell

New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler tries to get off a pass as he spies Buffalo Bills Terrel Bernard coming for him during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. The pass was incomplete.
New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler tries to get off a pass as he spies Buffalo Bills Terrel Bernard coming for him during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. The pass was incomplete.
The New Orleans Saints have stumbled into Week 5 with a 0-4 record after losses to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills.

With a matchup against the New York Giants in Week 5, the Saints are in unchartered waters. For the first time this season, they're favored to win the game, as Jaxson Dart and the Giants travel to New Orleans.

There are a lot of Saints with a lot to prove this week. Which three Saints have the most to prove against the Giants in Week 5?

RB Kendre Miller

Backup running back Kendre Miller had himself a breakout game in Week 4, despite the team's loss. He's facing a lot of pressure to prove that this wasn't a fluke game.

With a lot of trade rumors surrounding starting running back Alvin Kamara, the running game could be turned over to Miller at any moment. If a team like the Arizona Cardinals or Kansas City Chiefs end up making a huge trade for Kamara, Miller will have to step up in a big way.

Week 5 is the perfect time to prove to the team that they can afford to trade Kamara.

Head coach Kellen Moore

New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moor
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Giants' defense isn't great. It's time for head coach Kellen Moore to prove to the New Orleans faithful that he's the genius offensive mind that he's been advertised as being.

Moore and the Saints haven't won a game this year. While he wasn't blessed with an incredibly talented team, he has to do a better job of preparing his team for big games.

With a matchup against the Giants on the schedule, Moore and company are favored to win. He can't afford for his team to come out flat and fall on their faces against the Giants.

QB Spencer Rattler

It seems like each week, quarterback Spencer Rattler has a lot of pressure on his shoulders. As the weeks go on, fringe quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco are being benched for rookie signal callers.

Rattler was impressive in the first few weeks of the year, but he took a step back last week. As he's matched up with a struggling Giants defense, this is his opportunity to show the NFL world that he belongs in the starting lineup.

If Rattler can get the support from the offense that he needs, he could easily throw for 250 yards and a few touchdowns. Moore and company should open the playbook a little bit this week. Rattler deserves the opportunity to throw the ball down the field a bit in Week 5.

Published
