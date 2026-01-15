Saints Replace Alvin Kamara With Generational RB In Latest Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints are going to be a very intriguing team to follow for the next few years. They came into this season with a lot of question marks, the biggest one being at quarterback.

But rookie signal-caller Tyler Shough burst on the scene during the second half of the season after first year head coach Kellen Moore benched Spencer Rattler in favor of Shough.

Shough is seemingly the team's franchise quarterback going forward, but the team doesn't have very many weapons to build the offense around their rookie quarterback.

Alvin Kamara is nearing the end of his career and the Saints need to find his successor. There are plenty of options in free agency they could look to land, but the NFL Draft could have a prospect or two worth selecting.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently predicted the Saints would replace Kamara in the upcoming NFL Draft. Brugler put together a mock draft for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft and predicted the Saints would select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with their top draft selection.

Jeremiyah Love would be the perfect successor to Alvin Kamara

"Three years ago, a different NFC South team (the Falcons) drafted running back (Bijan Robinson) at No. 8, and he quickly ascended to be one of the league’s top five players at his position," Brugler wrote. "We could see it happen again with the Saints and Love. With his pass-catching talent and home-run ability, Love would give Kellen Moore’s offense a shot of adrenaline."

Love is a generational running back prospect. He's coming off a Heisman caliber season at Notre Dame that saw him finish in the top four in Heisman voting.

Love is a rare combination of speed and power. He's seemingly a lock to be selected in the first 15 picks, but it's unlikely he's selected ahead of the Saints.

As a result, the Saints could add a franchise running back to pair with Shough with their first round pick. If a very talented prospect like Reuben Bain Jr. or Arvell Reese falls to the Saints, they could make a move for the defensive player, but if they don't selecting Love feels like the perfect move.

