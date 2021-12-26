What Ceedy Duce Tweeted About COVID-19 Had Saints Fans Nervous?

Publish date:
What Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Tweeted About COVID-19 Had Saints Fans Nervous?
A cryptic tweet about COVID-19 from New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has many Saints fans wondering?
A cryptic tweet about COVID-19 from New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has many Saints fans wondering?
He had many nervous that the Saints' star safety and sparkplug was hit with the COVID bug.
Fortunately, he tweeted minutes later:
The team has been ravaged by COVID-19 with fifteen players and several coaches placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.
Read More
SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST
- Taysom Hill
- Trevor Siemian
- Malcolm Jenkins
- Demario Davis
- Ryan Ramczyk
- Kaden Elliss
- James Carpenter
- Jordan Mills
- Jeff Heath
- Christian Ringo
- Adam Trautman
- Juwan Johnson
- J.T. Gray
- Dwayne Washington
- Carl Granderson
New Orleans is set to host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football with rookie quarterback Ian Book making his first start in the NFL.