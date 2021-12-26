What Ceedy Duce Tweeted About COVID-19 Had Saints Fans Nervous?

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    What Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Tweeted About COVID-19 Had Saints Fans Nervous?

    A cryptic tweet about COVID-19 from New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has many Saints fans wondering?
    A cryptic tweet about COVID-19 from New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has many Saints fans wondering?   

    He had many nervous that the Saints' star safety and sparkplug was hit with the COVID bug.

    Fortunately, he tweeted minutes later:

    The team has been ravaged by COVID-19 with fifteen players and several coaches placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.   

    SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST

    • Taysom Hill
    • Trevor Siemian
    • Malcolm Jenkins
    • Demario Davis
    • Ryan Ramczyk
    • Kaden Elliss
    • James Carpenter
    • Jordan Mills
    • Jeff Heath
    • Christian Ringo
    • Adam Trautman
    • Juwan Johnson
    • J.T. Gray
    • Dwayne Washington
    • Carl Granderson

    New Orleans is set to host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football with rookie quarterback Ian Book making his first start in the NFL.

    FHERT6oWUAIoHZp
