What Ceedy Duce Tweeted About COVID-19 Had Saints Fans Nervous?

A cryptic tweet about COVID-19 from New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has many Saints fans wondering?

He had many nervous that the Saints' star safety and sparkplug was hit with the COVID bug.

Fortunately, he tweeted minutes later:

The team has been ravaged by COVID-19 with fifteen players and several coaches placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST

Taysom Hill

Trevor Siemian

Malcolm Jenkins

Demario Davis

Ryan Ramczyk

Kaden Elliss

James Carpenter

Jordan Mills

Jeff Heath

Christian Ringo

Adam Trautman

Juwan Johnson

J.T. Gray

Dwayne Washington

Carl Granderson

New Orleans is set to host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football with rookie quarterback Ian Book making his first start in the NFL.

