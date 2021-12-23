Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 16

The Saints didn't hold their walkthrough on Thursday, as Dennis Allen canceled it. Still, we get an estimated practice report to kick off Week 16.

The storyline with the Saints involves the team dealing with a COVID outbreak, but things are still going on as planned for their Monday night game against the Dolphins. The team put out their first practice report of the week, which was an estimation due to Dennis Allen actually canceling the walkthrough for Thursday.

Here's how things would have looked to start Week 16.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

LIMITED: Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder)

FULL: Marcus Williams (shoulder)

The team is dealing with COVID issues involving Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, Trevor Siemian, and Taysom Hill currently. Reportedly, there are more concerns in addition to seeing if Sean Payton will be back. Rookie Ian Book is set to make his first NFL start, assuming nothing changes.

We'll have to see how things pan out regarding more potential problems with COVID, but getting the offensive tackles back would be a huge boost rolling with Book. Nick Vannett said on Thursday that guys are going to have to take on roles they normally wouldn't take on, and the team is going to have to do a good job of getting him settled into the game.

