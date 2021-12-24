Report: Saints Add More to Reserve-Covid List, Sign a Veteran Quarterback

New Orleans adds a veteran quarterback as insurance to rookie QB Ian Book; more placed on the Reserve-Covid list.

New Orleans Saints reporter and author of three books, Jeff Duncan, has reported that the Saints have made three moves on Friday morning. Duncan reports that S J.T. Gray, their Pro Bowl special teams ace, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday's game against Miami.

Gray is the tenth New Orleans player to be added to the Reserve-Covid list this week. He joins other notable players like S Malcolm Jenkins, TE Adam Trautman, and quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.

Duncan also reports that head coach Sean Payton has cleared Covid protocols for will be back on the sideline against the Dolphins. Payton missed last week's win at Tampa Bay after a positive Covid test.

Because Hill and Siemian won't be available Monday night, rookie QB Ian Book will get you start in his first NFL action. With no other quarterback listed on the roster, Duncan reports that the Saints are signing QB Blake Bortles to back up Book.

The 29-year-old Bortles is a big passer at 6’5” and 236-Lbs. with a strong arm and 73 games of starting experience. He was a first-round pick, number 3 overall selection, by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of Central Florida in 2014.

Bortles went 10-6 as a starter in 2018 and helped the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game. He was just 24-49 as a starter in Jacksonville over five seasons. During his time with the Jaguars, Bortles completed 59% of his passes for 17,646 yards with 103 touchdowns and 75 interceptions.

After being released by Jacksonville in 2019, Bortles signed with the Los Angeles Rams to back up QB Jared Goff. He threw just two passes that season and was on the practice squads of the Rams and Denver Broncos in 2020.

Bortles signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason. He was released in training, but re-signed in November when QB Aaron Rodgers was placed on the Reserve-Covid list. Bortles served as a backup to Jordan Love for one game before being released.

Dec 31, 2017; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) passes against the Tennessee Titans. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY

Saints reporter Amie Just also adds that three Saints assistant coaches have also been added to the Covid list and will not be available Monday night. Offensive line coach Zach Strief, defensive assistant Cory Robinson, and defensive intern Sterling Moore all reported positive tests.

