Saints Shut Down Idea Of Organizational Shakeup
If you were expecting any sort of significant turnover in the New Orleans Saints' front office, think again.
New Orleans currently is 2-8 on the season and in last place in the NFC South. The Saints had their most productive week of the season in Week 10 while beating the Carolina Panthers behind rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, but the first half of the season wasn't great. This comes after finishing tied for last place in the division last season as well with a 5-12 record.
The Saints' last winning season was the 2023 campaign when New Orleans was tied atop the NFC South standings with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans hasn't finished a season with double-digit wins since 2020. With all of that being said, there has been some negative chatter throughout the season about many areas of the franchise, including general manager Mickey Loomis.
The Saints don't sound like any big changes are coming
While this is the case, don't expect to see any big change. Saints owner Gayle Benson joined The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan for an interview and gave Loomis a ringing endorsement.
"It may not be what the fans want to hear, but as far as firing Mickey Loomis, that’s ridiculous," Benson said. "(He) does a great job. ... You don't think Mickey Loomis is losing sleep at night over all of this? He is. It's hard. It's not an easy job. It's not like he's sitting on his butt, not worrying about things."
Loomis came to New Orleans in 2000 and has been with the team in different capacities ever since. He is the team's executive vice president and general manager and has been leading the charge for a long time. There has been a lot of success under him that has been quieted over the last couple of years.
But, the Saints' 2025 draft class looks like a hit and there are things for fans to be excited about. The first half didn't go well. But, if Shough proves over the next few weeks that he can be the guy of the future for New Orleans, calls against Loomis will stop pretty quickly. Plus, they don't necessarily matter anyway because it doesn't sound like there's any front office shift coming anyway.