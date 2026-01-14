Saints-Eagles Mock Trade For Superstar WR AJ Brown

The New Orleans Saints could use one more wide receiver this offseason to pair with Chris Olave if they really want to turn things around fully in 2026.

Mickey Loomis has shown throughout his career as the team's general manager that he's not afraid to take a swing if the Saints look like they have a chance. After going 5-4 with Tyler Shough under center, the vibes are high around New Orleans. If there was a time to add, it would be now. Loomis made it clear after the season wrapped up that his goal is not only to win the division, but more in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"I think all of us, you know, every day with every team, whether it is a coach or GM, has a vision for how they can win their division, regardless of how strong or weak you may think it is" Loomis said. "We're going to approach it the same way. How do we improve enough to win the division? We don't want to just win the division. We don't want to be an 8-9 team winning the division. We want to win the division, be dominant and have a chance to make a run in the playoffs. So that's what our goal is going to be."

The Saints should call the Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One thing that would help is adding another playmaker and one team the Saints should call is the Philadelphia Eagles. They happen to have a superstar wide receiver who at least is expected to be at the center of trade rumors, like this past trade deadline and last offseason, in AJ Brown. ESPN's Adam Schefter already has gotten the trade buzz started. If the Eagles make him available for some reason, the Saints should make a run at him. He has already had success with Kellen Moore. Why not try it again?

Let's try to put together a mock trade:

Saints Receive: WR AJ Brown

Eagles Receive: 2026 Second-Round Pick, 2026 Third-Round Pick, and 2027 Third-Round Pick

Explained:

The Eagles acquired Brown for the No. 18 and the No. 101 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In this scenario, they would get two second-round picks and a third-round pick. For a team that underachieved and has massive expenses on offense, this would be a way to cut costs while reloading with three picks in the first three rounds.



For the Saints, they would get a superstar wide receiver on a long-term deal who has had success with Moore. There would be financial questions with New Orleans' cap, but if it could sort them out, Brown would be a worthy target, if available.

More NFL: Dante Moore Staying At Oregon Negatively Impacts Saints