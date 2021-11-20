Podcast: Saints Fall Short Again, How to Rebound Against Eagles

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    BLEAV in Saints: Comeback Bid Fails, Rebounding Against Eagles

    The latest BLEAV in Saints podcast breaks down the failed comeback attempt against the Titans, and looks at what New Orleans needs to do to right the ship against the Eagles.
    The Saints had another tough loss on Sunday to the Titans, and now they'll try to avoid losing a third straight game to the Eagles. However, it won't be an easy task with so many players out, but New Orleans still has what it takes to win. Terrance Copper and I break it all down in the latest BLEAV in Saints episode.

    In This Episode...

    • The good, bad, and ugly from the Titans loss.
    • How to fix the mental issues, and why some are just inexcusable.
    • How important this game is to the Saints.
    • Keys to a Saints victory.
    • Who wins, how, and why.

    Additionally, you can find the direct link to our show here on our new site. We can also be found on Apple and Spotify. Don't forget to subscribe and give us some feedback!

