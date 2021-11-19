Week 11: Saints Final Injury Report

The Saints will be down several players going into Week 11's matchup with the Eagles.

The Saints are going to be without several key players again this weekend. The team's final injury report of Week 11 has dropped, and New Orleans is going to have a little bit more of challenge with the Eagles on the road. Here's how things shape up going into the weekend from the final injury report.

OUT: Ty Montgomery (hand), Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder), Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Malcolm Roach (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), Alvin Kamara (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Taysom Hill (foot)

Taysom Hill was back at practice on Friday, while the Saints listed as out on the final injury report were missing from the open session to the media.

Expect rookie Landon Young to fill in at right tackle for Ramczyk, while James Hurst will go in for Armstead. Missing Kamara a second straight game will certainly hurt, and we know Mark Ingram will have a significant role for the offense.

Look for Tony Jones Jr. and his status going into the weekend from injured reserve, as the only other player the Saints could use is Dwayne Washington with Montgomery being out. New Orleans could also call up Josh Adams from the practice squad, if needed.

It's certainly an uphill challenge for the Saints on Sunday, but it still feels like they can handl

