Week 11: Saints Thursday Injury Report

The second injury report of the week has a more grim outlook as New Orleans tries to snap a two-game losing streak this Sunday at Philadelphia.

The New Orleans Saints released their second injury report of the week on Thursday. New Orleans (5-4) plays at the 4-6 Philadelphia Eagles in a key week 11 matchup for both teams.

The Saints have lost their last two games. They sit just a game back of the first place Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

Here's a look at the team's Thursday injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

LT - Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

Taysom Hill (foot)

RB - Alvin Kamara (knee)

DE- Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

RB/WR - Ty Montgomery (hand)

RT - Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DT - Malcolm Roach (knee)

Dec 13, 2020; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) hands off to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara returned to practice on a limited basis yesterday, but was a non-participant today after missing last week's loss at Tennessee. Without him, the Saints managed just 86 rushing yards in a 2-point defeat.

The offense would be even more limited without the versatile Hill, who missed his second straight practice just two weeks after returning from a concussion. Ty Montgomery is also expected to miss Sunday's game after a gruesome finger injury against the Titans.

Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead also missed another practice after being sidelined last week. Versatile G/T James Hurst replaced Armstead and played well, with Calvin Throckmorton taking over duties at left guard.

The depth of the Saints offensive line could be tested even further if Ramczyk (knee) misses just the second game in his five-year career. Rookie T Landon Young, a se-round selection, could be in line for the first start of his career.

Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (right) and Ryan Ramczyk (71) block against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively, Kpassagnon is tied with DE Marcus Davenport for the team lead with 4 sacks. If he misses, then we’ll see increased snaps for DE Carl Granderson. Roach played perhaps his best game of the year against Tennessee, but missed his second straight practice with a knee injury.

For the Eagles, only TE Dallas Goedert (concussion) and LB Davion Taylor (knee) were listed as limited participants in today’s practice.

