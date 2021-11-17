Drew Brees to be Halftime Feature on Thanksgiving

It's a shame that more people didn't get to see Drew Brees in his last year with the Saints, but it appears they'll get to show their appreciation for No. 9 in a few ways soon.

Drew Brees never got a proper sendoff from Saints fans after last season, but now it looks like a big effort is being made to highlight his impact. According to a Wednesday press release from the team, No. 9 is being highlighted at the Thanksgiving home game against the Bills during halftime.

Mike Tirico and Drew Brees will be on the call for that game on NBC.

Owner Gayle Benson said, “While we look forward to one day welcoming Drew back as a Hall of Famer and a member of our Ring of Honor, Thanksgiving night is the perfect opportunity for us to say thank you to Drew and his family the right way- on the field and in front of 70,000 of the best fans in football. We were blessed to have Drew as a member of our team for 15 years. The record-breaking impact he had on the field is legendary, as is the impact he, Brittany and the Brees family continue to have on our community. ”

Special rally towels with 'Thank You Drew' on them will be available for all fans in attendance, and fans are also encouraged to send up to a 30-second horizontal video of messages for Brees. You can upload them here.

The 50/50 raffle the team runs during its home games will be donated to the Brees Dream Foundation with the Gayle and Tom Benson Foundation providing a matching donation.

