Saints 25-Year-Old Projected To Land $70.1 Million Deal After Big Year
The New Orleans Saints' defense may take a big hit this offseason.
New Orleans struck gold last offseason by bringing former Pro Bowler Chase Young to town. He had a lot of injury question marks and landed a short-term one-year, $13 million deal. After another great year, he's going to cost a lot more now on the open market.
Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $70.1 million across four years. The reason why Young is going to cash in is because he is just 25 years old and can be a top-tier pass rusher. In 2024, he had three passes defended, one forced fumble, 5.5 sacks, 31 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits.
The Saints were right to bring him to town. It was a great move and although the Saints finished in last place in the division, he was a great pickup. New Orleans, unfortunately, may not be able to bring him back at this point. The Saints have the lowest amount of cap space of any team in the National Football League at this point.
If the Saints want to bring Young back, it's going to take a lot of work. New Orleans will need to restructure deals or cut ties with players to make enough room to bring Young back if he does end up landing a deal of that nature. We won't have to wait much longer to find out more with free agency kicking off in March.
