Saints 25-Year-Old Star Could Land Multi-Year Deal In Free Agency
Will the New Orleans Saints find a way to bring former Pro Bowler Chase Young back for the 2025 National Football League season?
Young joined the Saints on a one-year, $13 million deal for the 2024 campaign. The reason why Young had to settle for a short-term deal is because of the fact that he has had injury question marks over the last few years.
He looked like a superstar in 2020 as a rookie after being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Young was a Pro Bowler and named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after logging 7.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, 12 quarterback hits, and 44 total tackles.
Young shined as a rookie but appeared in just 12 total games between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He bounced back in 2023 and appeared in 16 games with the Wahington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
The injury questions led to a short-term deal with the Saints but he appeared in 17 games in 2024 and had 5.5 sacks. Now, he's heading to free agency once again and could land a multi-year deal, according to The Athletic's David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur.
"The No. 2 pick of the 2020 draft, Young could be joining his fourth team before his 26th birthday," DeChant, Rodrigue, and Tafur said. "He played all 17 games for the Saints last season, yet didn’t start one. Still, he played 63 percent of the snaps, and the numbers suggest he was very productive and perhaps unlucky: He tied for ninth in the NFL in pressures (66) and 16th in QB hits (21) but had only 5.5 sacks...
"Still, Young had plenty of good tape, and mid-20s pass rushers with pedigree and production don’t often hit the market. He should have enough suitors to garner a multi-year deal after settling for a one-year, $13 million pact last spring."
Young may not return to New Orleans, but hopefully he can continue to impress in 2025 and stay healthy.
