Saints 25-Year-Old Star Projected To Land $20 Million Deal
The New Orleans Saints brought Chase Young into the mix last offseason as a way to try to bolster the defense.
Young is a guy with all of the upside in the world. He's just 25 years old and was a Pro Bowler and the National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award winner in 2020. He was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has the tools to be a dominant pass rusher.
He couldn't have asked for a better start to his career, but the 2021 and 2022 seasons were full of injuries. Young bounced back in 2023 with the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers and logged 7.5 sacks -- the same total as his rookie year -- in 16 games. This was great because he only was able to play in 12 games combined in 2021 and 2022.
It wasn't enough for him to land a multi-year deal in free agency last offseason, though, and he signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints. He played in all 17 games for the Saints and had 5.5 sacks. Young also had a career-high 21 quarterback hits.
He's heading to the open market again and Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano projected that he will land a two-year, $20 million deal.
"No. 18. Chase Young, edge, New Orleans Saints," Verderame and Manzano said. "Projected contract: Two years, $20 million. Age: 25. Young never fully played up to his high potential as the second pick in the 2020 draft and Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s a solid No. 2 edge rusher and will likely get another opportunity because teams are always looking for productive pass rushers. Young had a mixed season after taking a one-year, prove-it deal with the Saints, finishing with 5.5 sacks."
It would be nice to have him back in New Orleans. If this ends up being near his price tag, maybe the Saints could make something work if they can save cap space elsewhere.
