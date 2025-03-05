2025 NFL Free Agency: Projecting Contracts for the Top 50 Players Set to Hit the Market

The confetti has been cleaned off the Superdome floor. Now the work begins for 32 NFL teams as they build toward what they hope will be a spot in Super Bowl LX next February in Santa Clara.

While the NFL offseason has started, the crux of it begins with free agency. The players slated to hit the market can officially sign at 4 p.m. ET March 12 after the two-day legal tampering period, which begins March 10.

While most people around the league feel this free-agent class is middling, there’s still plenty of talent to be had, ranging from safeties such as Jevon Holland and Justin Reid, to left tackles Cam Robinson and Ronnie Stanley, and veteran receivers, including Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Chris Godwin.

Erick W. Rasco (Darnold); Brooke Sutton/Getty Images (Hopkins); Dustin Bradford/Getty Images (Dobbins); Melinda Meijer/ISI Photos/Getty Images (Higgins)

This could be a rare year in which quality starting quarterbacks are available on the open market, too. But with the way Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson played to end the season, their respective markets and future contracts have dwindled some.

All right, let’s project the contracts for the top 50 free agents heading into the 2025 offseason.

Note: Ages shown are reflective of the beginning of free agency on March 12, 2025. Players with asterisks have been given the nonexclusive franchise tag by their teams.

1. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals *

Projected contract: Four years, $120 million

Age: 26

The Bengals placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Higgins, guaranteeing him $26.2 million this year while they try and negotiate a new deal with the receiver. Higgins is going to command a large contract based on what he’s done throughout his five years with the Bengals. Over his first three campaigns, he averaged more than 1,000 yards. This past year, he caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 scores. It would be a surprise if Higgins doesn’t get an annual salary of at least $30 million despite recent injury concerns.

2. Trey Smith, OG, Chiefs *

Projected contract: Five years, $105 million

Age: 25

Kansas City placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Smith, who has worked his way up from an inconsistent 2021 sixth-round pick to one of the best offensive guards in the league. Smith’s elite skills as a run blocker helped Isiah Pacheco turn into a dynamic running back and assisted Kareem Hunt with reviving his career in Kansas City this past season. Smith might get dinged for having too much help playing next to offensive guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey. It also helps that Patrick Mahomes can extend plays, but the star quarterback probably wouldn’t hesitate to rave about Smith as a pass blocker. We’ll find out soon how much of a priority he will be for a team with currently only $8 million in cap space for ’25.

3. Josh Sweat, edge, Philadelphia Eagles

Projected contract: Four years, $72 million

Age: 27

Sweat is one of the most underrated edge rushers in the NFL after piling up 43 sacks in seven seasons with the Eagles. It appeared his days were numbered in Philadelphia after the team signed Bryce Huff in the offseason, but Sweat continues to play at a high level, as evidenced by his eight sacks this season. There could be a bidding war for Sweat’s services.

4. Milton Williams, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Projected contract: Four years, $80 million

Age: 25

Williams had an excellent season for Philadelphia, but his market skyrocketed with an epic Super Bowl showing. Williams had 2.5 of the Eagles’ six sacks of Patrick Mahomes en route to a 40–22 drubbing of the two-time defending champs. On the season, Williams went for five sacks and 10 quarterback hits while playing a career-high 48% of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps.

5. Jevon Holland, S, Miami Dolphins

Projected contract: Three years, $58 million

Age: 25

Holland might reset the market for safeties. A former second-round pick, he has turned into a superstar for the Dolphins, but considering Miami’s tight cap situation, he might get to the market and enjoy a bidding war. Last season, Holland played 15 games and although his stats were lackluster with just 62 tackles and zero interceptions, he’s a force both in the box and roaming in space. He’s a rare do-it-all safety who can fit into any scheme and style, making him the ultimate prize for any team looking to add a meaningful defender. Expect Holland to command a staggering deal.

Matt Verderame: Top three landing spots for Holland

6. Zack Baun, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Projected contract: Three years, $38 million

Age: 28

Baun went to the Eagles on a one-year deal before turning into a star. Now, poised to hit free agency for the second time in as many years, he’s likely to cash in as one of the highest-paid linebackers in the league. In 2024, Baun totaled 151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks. He also had four passes defensed and forced five fumbles showcasing his three-down, all-around skill.

7. Byron Murphy Jr., CB, Minnesota Vikings

Projected contract: Three years, $58 million

Age: 27

Murphy produced a bounce-back season after a rough first year in Minnesota. He was one of the reasons why Brian Flores’s blitz-heavy scheme flourished this past season, emerging as a reliable cover corner. Murphy, a 2019 second-round pick for the Cardinals, had six interceptions, including four in the first 10 games this past season.

Verderame: Top three landing spots for Murphy

8. Charvarius Ward, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Projected contract: Three years, $45 million

Age: 28

Not many cornerbacks played better than Ward in 2023 when he helped the 49ers make the Super Bowl. But Ward is coming off a challenging season away from the football field after his daughter passed away. Ward was a bargain signing for San Francisco after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with the former Chiefs standout in 2022. Ward, a Pro Bowler last season, started his career as an undrafted free agent for the Cowboys in ’18.

Verderame: Top three landing spots for Ward

9. Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens

Projected contract: Three years, $66 million

Age: 30

Stanley’s value depends on the lens he’s seen through. Once one of the great players in the game, myriad injuries have derailed what could have been a Hall of Fame career. Still, when healthy, Stanley is an imposing left tackle with talent and experience. He’ll be a tantalizing player on the market, despite missing 36 games over the past five seasons. The good news? He played all 17 games in 2024, perhaps signaling better health is on the way.

Verderame: Top three landing spots for Stanley

10. Davante Adames, WR, New York Jets

Projected contract: Two years, $40 million

Age: 32

Adams will be looking to play for his third team in two years, but he remains one of the better receivers in the league. He’s no longer the first-team All-Pro he once was, but Adams still caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns despite being in bad situations with the Raiders and Jets in 2024. Reports say Adams is looking to land on the West Coast, but the fits there could be limited. If he ends up going elsewhere, perhaps he stays with Aaron Rodgers once more.

11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected contract: Two years, $40 million

Age: 29

Godwin has to be stewing over how his season went. Before going down with a season-ending ankle injury during garbage time against the Baltimore Ravens, Godwin was on pace for the best year of his career. The wideout had 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns through seven games. For any suitor, the question will be health. For Godwin, the conundrum is whether to sign a long-term deal that could have stipulations or if a one-year deal to reset his value is the better move. Either way, someone is getting a top-flight receiver with plenty to prove.

12. D.J. Reed, CB, New York Jets

Projected contract: Two years, $30 million

Age: 28

Reed didn’t receive proper credit for his production in New York, which comes with the territory of playing next to Sauce Gardner. Reed played well despite a forgetful 2024 season for the Jets, and now he’s looking for a payday with a different team. But there could be a buyer-beware label hanging over his name because he had the luxury of playing next to Gardner. Reed, who has six career interceptions, played with the 49ers and Seahawks before joining Gang Green. Still under the age-30 threshold, a multi-year deal should materialize.

Verderame: Top three landing spots for Reed

Darnold had his best NFL season in Minnesota, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

13. Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Projected contract: Two years, $70 million

Age: 27

Darnold might not be a long-term franchise quarterback, but he’s easily the best signal-caller slated to hit free agency. There will likely be a quarterback-needy team that will roll the dice on Darnold after his breakout 2024 season and attempt to lure him with a multi-year contract. But that scenario might not occur, depending on whether the Vikings slap the franchise tag on Darnold, who threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in ’24. He’s done enough to warrant fighting for a starting job in ’25, if not getting one outright handed to him with a solid contract attached.

14. Cam Robinson, LT, Minnesota Vikings

Projected contract: Three years, $50 million

Age: 29

Robinson allowed the Vikings to maintain an efficient offense after the devastating season-ending injury to stud left tackle Christian Darrisaw. After trading for him from Jacksonville, there wasn’t a drastic drop off, going from Darrisaw to Robinson—until the Week 18 loss against the Lions and the wild-card game against the Rams. Robinson’s next team will need to accept that the 2017 second-round pick comes with many up-and-down performances.

15. Nick Bolton, ILB, Kansas City Chiefs

Projected contract: Three years, $45 million

Age: 25

Bolton is one of the reasons why the Chiefs have had a dominant defense the past few seasons. The 2021 second-round pick racked up 292 total tackles during his first two seasons. He missed half of last season due to injury, but made up for it this year by recording 106 total tackles in 16 games played.

16. Haason Reddick, edge, New York Jets

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Age: 30

There’s no other player on this list more excited to hit free agency than Reddick. Last offseason, the Eagles traded Reddick to the Jets after realizing the two wouldn’t come to terms on a new deal. Then, stunningly, New York also didn’t reach a deal with the edge rusher, leading to a holdout that lasted seven games. After returning, Reddick posted just one sack and nine solo tackles. Still, he’s been one of the league’s best pass rushers in recent memory, amassing 50.5 sacks over the previous four seasons with the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles.

Becton found a home with the Eagles in 2024 moving inside to guard. | Getty Images

17. Mekhi Becton, G, Philadelphia Eagles

Projected contract: Three years, $40 million

Age: 25

Becton, drafted in the first round by the Jets in 2020 to play tackle, found a home as a starting right guard for the Eagles in ’24. Heading into the season, Becton was viewed as the weak link on a stout Philly offensive line, but he ended up being a reliable player, one who helped open up running lanes during Saquon Barkley’s 2,000-yard season. He’s still young and considering both his pedigree and his play this past year, look for him to garner significant interest.

18. Chase Young, edge, New Orleans Saints

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Age: 25

Young never fully played up to his high potential as the second pick in the 2020 draft and Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s a solid No. 2 edge rusher and will likely get another opportunity because teams are always looking for productive pass rushers. Young had a mixed season after taking a one-year, prove-it deal with the Saints, finishing with 5.5 sacks.

19. Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

Projected contract: One year, $9 million

Age: 34

Slay might be 34 years old, but he’s still a quality corner who helped deliver a Super Bowl to Philadelphia. While the Eagles had to move off the veteran for cap reasons, he’s still capable of contributing, shown by him playing 14 games and 81% of the defensive snaps. A Pro Bowler the three years prior to 2024, he’ll likely get a one-year deal but could be a smart play for a contender.

20. Carlton Davis III, CB, Detroit Lions

Projected contract: Two years, $28 million

Age: 28

Davis was traded to the Lions after spending the first six years of his career with the Buccaneers. In Detroit, he provided leadership for a secondary with two rookie corners, while also notching two interceptions in 13 games before breaking his jaw. Playing in a man-heavy defense, Davis showed he hasn’t lost a step while getting toward his age-29 campaign.

Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns with the Chargers. | Getty Images

21. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Projected contract: Two years, $10 million

Age: 26

Dobbins appeared to be on his way out of the NFL after tearing his ACL in 2021 and then rupturing his Achilles tendon in ’23, playing a grand total of nine games between those three seasons. Signed by the Chargers on a no-risk deal this past offseason, Dobbins flourished with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. It was a standout season for the Comeback Player of the Year candidate to help reestablish his value while helping lead the Chargers to the postseason.

22. Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans

Projected contract: One year, $13 million

Age: 31

Diggs is a tricky evaluation. On one hand, he’s 31 years old and will be coming off a torn ACL. On the other hand, he should be fully healthy by the start of the 2025 season and he was playing good football for Houston last year, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. Clearly, there’s plenty remaining in the tank.

23. Khalil Mack, edge, Los Angeles Chargers

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Age: 34

Mack is clearly in the twilight of his career, and yet he’s still one of the league’s better edge rushers. After posting 17 sacks in 2023, Mack had six with 15 quarterback hits and six tackles for loss this past season. Still, because of his age, Mack isn’t going to command a multi-year deal.

24. Talanoa Hufanga, S, San Francisco 49ers

Projected contract: Two years, $25 million

Age: 25

Hufanga established himself as one of the best safeties in the league during his breakout 2022 season, but he’s dealt with injuries the past two seasons. He might be the odd man out in San Francisco’s secondary after the team paid cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and used a ’23 third-round pick on safety Ji’Ayir Brown. The team could also pay cornerback Charvarius Ward instead of the hard-hitting Hufanga.

25. Rasul Douglas, CB, Buffalo Bills

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Age: 29

Douglas was a terrific addition for the Bills last year at the trade deadline from Green Bay. He fit well opposite Christian Benford as well, able to play both man and zone looks. Douglas has been a good player at multiple stops and should have a market. He started 15 games and recorded 58 total tackles in 2024.

Jones rushed for 1,138 yards in his first season with the Vikings. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

26. Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Projected contract: One year, $6 million

Age: 30

Jones is one of the many veteran running backs who benefited from a change of scenery last season. He quickly made an impact for the Vikings after spending his first seven seasons with the Packers. Jones ran for 1,138 rushing yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry during his first season in Minnesota.

27. Azeez Ojulari, edge, New York Giants

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Age: 24

Ojulari appeared set for a substantial pay bump with the way he started in a contract year. After the Giants decided to keep him after the trade deadline, Ojulari sustained a toe injury that sidelined him the final six games of the season. Ojulari, a 2021 second-round pick, who recorded six sacks and 10 quarterback hits, might hit the open market because the team paid Brian Burns and used a ’22 first-round pick on Kayvon Thibodeaux.

28. Kevin Zeitler, OG, Detroit Lions

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Age: 35

Zeitler is one of the oldest upcoming free agents, and yet he will still have a meaningful market. Zeitler made his first Pro Bowl appearance during his final season with the Ravens. In 2024, he was a vital part of the NFL’s top offensive line, helping the Lions produce a nasty rushing attack led by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit didn’t miss a beat after letting Jonah Jackson walk in free agency and replacing him with Zeitler.

29. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Projected contract: Three years, $40 million

Age: 25

Samuel has been a reliable cornerback for the Chargers, but the team might be willing to let him go because the current coaching staff didn’t draft the 2021 second-round pick. It also didn’t help that Samuel didn’t play in the final 13 games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury. If he’s not in Jim Harbaugh’s long-term plans, there will likely be many teams interested in the feisty cornerback with six career interceptions.

Wilson had an impressive career resurgence with the Steelers after two dreadful seasons with the Broncos. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

30. Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected contract: One year, $20 million

Age: 36

Wilson might not make it to free agency if the Steelers decide he’s their best option for 2025 and beyond, but that remains to be seen. He quickly gave the team a spark by winning four consecutive games and establishing a strong connection with George Pickens, ultimately throwing for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns. It was an impressive career resurgence after two dreadful seasons in Denver for the former Super Bowl–winning quarterback.

31. Justin Simmons, S, Atlanta Falcons

Projected contract: One year, $7 million

Age: 31

This past offseason, Simmons lasted on the market until just before the season began, signing a one-year deal with the Falcons. In Atlanta, he was a quality addition alongside star Jessie Bates III, racking up 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions. The four-time second-team All-Pro will probably have a similar offseason in 2025.

32. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Age: 27

Brown sustained a shoulder injury in the preseason opener, requiring surgery, but came back to the Chiefs in Week 16 and looked good in two games before resting in a meaningless Week 18 affair. In those games, Brown was targeted 15 times and caught nine passes for 91 yards. Look for him to sign another one-year contract in hopes of resetting his value.

33. Dre Greenlaw, ILB, San Francisco 49ers

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Age: 27

Greenlaw didn’t make his season debut until December and played in only two games due to the torn Achilles he sustained during the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. He was in line to receive a lucrative contract extension as one of the best players at his position before the injury, but now he might be headed for a one-year, prove-it deal. Greenlaw had more than 120 total tackles in each of the prior two seasons before the significant injury.

34. Amari Cooper, WR, Buffalo Bills

Projected contract: Two years, $26 million

Age: 30

Perhaps this ranking is too high for Cooper because he had somewhat of a quiet season, playing for the Bills after an in-season trade from the Cleveland Browns. Cooper is no longer a No. 1 wideout, but he was a consistent playmaker for Josh Allen—Cooper finished the season with 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns. Also, Cooper played at a high level in 2023 when he developed quick chemistry with Joe Flacco en route to a playoff appearance with the Browns. The soft-spoken wide receiver has been a consistent playmaker since entering the league as a 2015 first-round pick of the Raiders.

35. Justin Reid, S, Kansas City Chiefs

Projected contract: Three years, $50 million

Age: 28

The Chiefs have a slew of free agents this winter. Reid might not be in their future plans, as general manager Brett Veach typically doesn’t pay players into their 30s. Reid has been excellent and a captain for Kansas City, but with Bryan Cook playing well and rookie Jaden Hicks earning more time, Reid could be on the move.

36. Malcolm Koonce, edge, Las Vegas Raiders

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Age: 26

Koonce didn’t get a chance to top his breakout 2023 season due to a season-ending knee injury in September. He probably would have been one of the most sought-after edge rushers if it wasn’t for the significant injury. But a team will likely take a chance on him because of the eight sacks he generated as Maxx Crosby’s running mate last season. Perhaps Koonce will land elsewhere after the Raiders fired Antonio Pierce and his coaching staff.

Kelly has been a stalwart for the Colts, anchoring their offensive line. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

37. Ryan Kelly, C, Indianapolis Colts

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Age: 31

If Kelly gets to the open market, he’ll have plenty of teams calling his agent. The four-time Pro Bowler has been a stalwart for nine seasons with the Colts, playing in tandem with guard Quenton Nelson. The only concern is availability, as Kelly missed seven games in 2024.

38. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Projected contract: Two years, $25 million

Age: 28

Slayton was one of the few reliable Giants wide receivers in the Daniel Jones era. It says plenty that he consistently made plays downfield playing for one of the worst offenses in the league the past few seasons. Don’t be surprised if Slayton is a bargain addition for one of the contending teams as a No. 3 option. Playing behind Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, Slayton recorded 39 catches for 573 yards and two touchdowns.

39. Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Age: 26

Fields guided the Steelers to a 4–2 record before coach Mike Tomlin made the bold decision to pull him in favor of Russell Wilson, the more consistent passer of the two. Fields, the former Bears signal-caller, completed 66.3% of his passes and passed for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in his six starts. If Fields lands with a team that can tailor its offense to his skill set, perhaps he can become the latest former first-round pick to revive his career after a slow start.

40. Cam Bynum, S, Minnesota Vikings

Projected contract: Three years, $50 million

Age: 26

Bynum did a lot more than provide memorable choreographed celebrations for his Vikings defense in 2024. He was a chess piece for defensive coordinator Brian Flores, moving from free safety to slot cornerback and occasionally as an extra rusher. Bynum, who recorded three interceptions and 96 total tackles, formed a productive tandem with Harrison Smith.

41. Will Fries, G, Indianapolis Colts

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Age: 26

Fries was part of some bad offensive lines in Indianapolis, but the group has turned around in large measure because of his maturation. Drafted in the seventh round in 2021 out of Penn State, Fries has started 31 games in his four-year career. After initially trying to play tackle, Fries moved inside and found considerable success. The big questions surround his health after he broke his tibia in Week 5.

42. Robert Spillane, ILB, Las Vegas Raiders

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Age: 29

Spillane was instrumental in the Raiders’ defensive turnaround in 2023. The Las Vegas defense struggled this past year, but Spillane still impacted games. He had a team-high 158 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss. Spillane, the former Steelers linebacker, topped his previous career high of 148 total tackles, which occurred in his breakout ’23 season.

43. Terhawn Wharton, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Projected contract: Two years, $12 million

Age: 26

Coming off a torn ACL, Wharton had a dream contract year with 6.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss while playing a career-high 62% of defensive snaps. If the Chiefs decide to pay some of their other free agents over Wharton, some team will land an impact starter.

44. Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears

Projected contract: One year, $8 million

Age: 32

After earning Pro Bowl honors in 2023 with the Chargers, things have gone downhill for the veteran in Chicago. Missing time with an early-season injury last season, Allen had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. His reputation and resumé will land him a respectable one-year deal, but nothing more.

45. Bobby Wagner, ILB, Washington Commanders

Projected contract: One year, $6 million

Age: 34

Once again, Wagner played solid football in Year 13. The future Hall of Famer was excellent in running the Commanders’ defense, wearing the green dot while notching 132 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and two sacks. He’s been an asset for a team attempting to turn around the most toxic culture in pro football.

Hopkins posted 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games with the Chiefs. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

46. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Projected contract: One year, $8 million

Age: 32

Hopkins had 15 catches for 173 yards and a score for the Tennessee Titans last season before he was traded to the Chiefs for a conditional fifth-round pick. With the Chiefs, Hopkins posted 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. Due to his age, expect a one-year deal with some upside.

47. DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys

Projected contract: One year, $5 million

Age: 32

Lawrence is a good player, but he has a few factors working against him. At 32 years old, he’s on the back end of his career, but also has 61.5 career sacks. Considering his age and current injury, along with not having double-digit sacks since 2018, a one-year deal with incentives makes sense after playing only four games this past season.

48. Lavonte David, ILB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected contract: One year, $5.5 million

Age: 35

David didn’t slow down in his 13th NFL season. He appeared in every game, playing 97% of the snaps in Todd Bowles’s defense, recording 122 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Despite his age, the Buccaneers have had a hard time letting him go because he’s on his fifth contract with the team.

49. Matthew Judon, edge, Atlanta Falcons

Projected contract: One year, $5 million

Age: 32

Judon was traded to the Falcons right before the season, and he was somewhat underwhelming. The veteran had only 5.5 sacks in 17 games for a team favored to win the NFC South, with the Falcons ultimately finishing 8–9. After being limited to four games with a biceps injury in 2023 and then struggling some in ’24, we should expect a short-term deal with some incentives here.

50. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected contract: One year, $4 million

Age: 27

Harris has reached 1,000 rushing yards in all four of his NFL seasons. He had a career-high 1,200 rushing yards in his rookie season. He wasn’t as good as that season in 2024, but Harris provided balance for the Steelers’ offense, allowing Russell Wilson to take many downfield shots. It might hurt Harris that he had a sluggish final month of the season, but he still had an impressive 1,043 yards and six touchdowns.