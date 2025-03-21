Saints Newest Star Has 1 Thing In Mind Before 2025 Season
The New Orleans Saints have done a pretty solid job so far this offseason.
When the 2024 National Football League season came to an end it seemed like the Saints could be nearing a sort of rebuild. New Orleans cap situation was in shambles and the Saints won just five games last year. The Saints brought in Kellen Moore to be the team's head coach and there isn't a rebuild coming, at least for the 2025 season.
The front office got to work on the cap and restructured deals to put themselves in a position to add rather than subtract. New Orleans did a good job keeping some of its top free agents in town, like Chase Young and Juwan Johnson, and also took a look at deals to keep guys like Derek Carr, Cameron Jordan, and Tyrann Mathieu in town despite other rumors.
That's not all the Saints have done. New Orleans has added some external pieces, including two-time Super Bowl champ Justin Reid from the Kansas City Chiefs. To this point, he's the biggest addiiton of the offseason for New Orleans. He's from the area and has made it clear that returning home was a major fact in his decision.
Reid certainly seems excited to be a part of the organization and shared that what he's looking forward to most is hearing the team's chant on the home side in his first home game a member of New Orleans.
"I just want to hear the chant," Reid said. "That's what I'm looking forward to more than anything. First home game coming out and hearing the chant and like not being able to hear myself think because it is so loud. Like those moments when I was in the stands watching, that was always like my favorite. That 12th-man stuff that's like real-life momentum. Like, you guys make a difference."
More NFL: Saints Draft Profile: 2 Superstars Stand Out For New Orleans