Saints Poaching Texas Coach For Important Role On Kellen Moore's Staff
The New Orleans Saints have been busy since announcing that former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will be the team's head coach.
New Orleans has quickly gotten to work building out Moore's coaching staff and landed former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley to be the team's new defensive coordinator. Former Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier is joining the Saints as the team's offensive coordinator.
The Saints have been busy and reportedly landed former University of Texas defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Terry Joseph for the defensive passing game coordinator role on Moore's staff, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Longtime college assistant Terry Joseph is leaving Texas to be the Saints’ defensive pass game coordinator, per source," Pelissero said. "Joseph — cousin of (Denver Broncos) DC Vance Joseph — recruited and coached Kyle Hamilton and 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron. Now, a big move to the NFL."
This will be Joseph's first coaching experience at the National Football League level. He began his coaching career at the college level in 2007 with Louisiana Tech. Since then, he has spent time with Tennessee, Nebraska, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Texas in various roles. Now, he will get a shot on Moore's staff with the Saints.
The Saints weren't able to get as fast of a start building its coaching staff up as they had to wait to hire Moore until after the Super Bowl. Now, everything is in high gear.
