Saints Should Sign Former Cowboys Vet, Writer Says: ‘No Brainer’
Should the New Orleans Saints sign a former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman?
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson made the case for it this week.
“Assuming three important factors are true, the New Orleans Saints should absolutely look to sign veteran offensive lineman and former LSU Tiger La’el Collins,” Jackson wrote.
“The three things that need to be true are simple: 1. The Saints have to actually be interested. … 2. Collins would likely need to be willing to accept a veteran level one-year deal. … 3. Collins would need to be back in full health.”
The 31-year-old Collins is indeed healthy (per Jackson), which has Jackson convinced that New Orleans should give Collins a look during training camp.
“Saints should look closely at the addition for at least training camp and as a potential veteran practice squad member or active roster depth piece beyond that,” Jackson wrote.
“If nothing else, getting a look at him in July or August could become specifically beneficial in October, November or December should the Saints need to manage any attrition on the offensive line come the latter part of the season. Having an updated, first-hand look at a veteran player could come in handy later on in the year should signings or additions be necessary. This should be a no-brainer for the Saints, assuming there is truly mutual interest between the two parties.”
Collins began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-2021) before joining the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. Injuries have hampered Collins in recent years, and he hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2022 with the Bengals, but if his positive health reports are accurate, there’s no reason Collins can’t contribute to the Saints (or someone else).
Collins is worth more than a one-year deal, but the above injury stuff means he won’t get a more secure contract until he proves himself again.
The Saints don’t have anything to lose by taking a one-year flyer on Collins.
