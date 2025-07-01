Ex-Cowboys WR Reunited With Kellen Moore On Saints Could Thrive
The New Orleans Saints’ top three wide receivers are established, but who will emerge as a fourth important option?
Chris Olave, Brandin Cooks, and Rashid Shaheed are locks to be in the mix of the Saints offense. Whether it’s Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler under center, Olave, Cooks, and Shaheed are expected to be the top three options at wideout.
But in some cases, it takes more than three capable wide receivers to construct a successful offense, especially given the risk of injury to the top options.
One guy to keep an eye on in this regard for the Saints is a 29-year-old former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver who played under Kellen Moore when Moore was the offensive coordinator in Dallas.
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson discussed this player recently as having the potential to make an impact with Moore yet again in 2025.
“Cedrick Wilson Jr. reunites with Kellen Moore,” Jackson said during an episode of the Locked On Saints podcast.
“Kellen Moore got the best out of Cedrick Wilson in his career with a 45-reception, 602-receiving yard, six-touchdown catch year back in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys. … These two guys know each other really well. Now, they’re reunited … could the Saints get that play that they wanted out of Cedrick Wilson Jr. as a potential slot option, which is where in 2021 he had his biggest impact under Kellen Moore? If they can get that from him, then he becomes a really good complement to these other speedy receivers on the outside, which the Saints have so many of.”
Wilson Jr., a former sixth-round pick out of Boise State, has tallied 121 receptions, 1,480 receiving yards, and 12 receiving touchdowns in his career. The fact that a bulk of that production came under Moore’s coordination in 2021 bodes well for Wilson Jr. (and the Saints’ offense) in 2025.
Wilson Jr. being a slot receiver will benefit him as it regards getting opportunities in the Saints offense. As alluded to by Jackson, New Orleans has a surplus of speedy, outside wideouts, but they don’t have anyone quite like Wilson, someone who can excel as a slot wideout.
