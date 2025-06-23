Saints Trade Buzz Continuing With Pro Bowl QB
Should the New Orleans Saints add a veteran quarterback to the room before the 2025 National Football League season gets here?
This is a question that has been asked in a variety of ways this offseason but no moves have been made. There are free agents available, like Teddy Bridgewater or Carson Wentz. And there surely will be other moves made before the season, like cuts or even trades.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox shared a column highlighting 10 players on the "NFL Trade Block Big Board" after mandatory minicamps and mentioned potentialy hypothetical options for each. They listed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins at No. 10 and floated the Saints and Minnesota Vikings as fits.
"Keeping Kirk Cousins on our trade board felt logical since he's the best quarterback likely to be available via trade in 2025," Knox said. "Now that June 1 has passed, the Atlanta Falcons can save $27.5 million in cap space by moving him—though they'll have to convince him to waive his no-trade clause. The 36-year-old would likely do that for a starting opportunity since he's stuck as the backup to Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta. As a four-time Pro Bowler who played well before suffering shoulder and elbow injuries last season, he should interest teams in need of a starter...
"Situations to watch include those of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. New Orleans lost Derek Carr to retirement and is staging a competition between Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler and rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough. The Vikings have turned to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season following knee surgery. If head coach Kevin O'Connell doesn't believe McCarthy is ready to start toward the end of camp, he could consider adding a familiar face in Cousins. Potential Suitors: Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints."
This is a topic that has come up a few times, but isn't likely. The Saints seem pretty content with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler, at least right at this moment. A trade with a division rival for arguably the most important position on the football field doesn't seem likely, and that's not even considering his massive contract.