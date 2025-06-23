Saints Local Boy Named 'Most Underappreciated'
As is the case with every team in professional sports, there are always guys who definitely don't get the credit that they deserve.
NFL.com's Gennaro Filice shared a column highlighting the "most underappreciated" from each roster in the NFC and for the New Orleans Saints mentioned local boy Foster Moreau.
"A New Orleans native who played his college ball at LSU before spending his first four pro campaigns with the (Las Vegas Raiders), Moreau hit free agency in 2023 and had a fateful visit with his hometown team: During a routine physical with the Saints, the tight end discovered he had Hodgkin lymphoma," Filice said. "After stepping away for a couple months to undergo treatment, Moreau ultimately signed with the Saints and started 10 games that very season.
"In 2024, he started all 17 games and provided efficient returns -- 32 catches (with zero drops on 43 targets) for 413 yards and five touchdowns -- during a tough season in the Big Easy. Moreau suffered a knee injury in Week 18, though he was recently spotted catching passes from rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Yeah, Moreau was wearing a knee brace, but it appears he’s on the road to recovery. No surprise there -- the guy already beat cancer."
Moreau is just 28 years old and is coming off a season in which he had 413 receiving yards and 32 catches. The Saints' tight end room is full with Juwan Johnson, Moreau, and Taysom Hill. Hill and Moreau both are coming back from serious injuries.
The 28-year-old doesn't get talked about a lot, but he has developed into an important cog in this offense and surely will be a safety blanket if healthy for whoever wins the quarterback competition. Moreau is a local boy on this roster. He's from the New Orleans area, attended Jesuit High School, and also played his college ball at LSU.