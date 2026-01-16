Cameron Jordan Strongly Endorses Saints QB Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints have their guy.

Tyler Shough took over as the team's starting quarterback for the final nine games of the 2025 season and not only looked like the best rookie in the National Football League, but one of the better quarterbacks in general. That's an aggressive take, but it's hard to argue against. Shough made nine starts and went 204-of-295 (69.2 percent) passing for 2,256 yards, 10 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 177 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

The thing that is most important about Shough's performance down the stretch is the fact that it gave the franchise hope. The Saints desperately needed a spark and Shough was that. The vibes in New Orleans are off the charts right now. For example, Saints star Cameron Jordan went on "Get Up" on ESPN and showed Shough some love.

The Saints have a star on their hands

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"What did you see from my young quarterback? I mean, you saw the way that he turned it on," Jordan said when asked what he saw from Shough. "Had you asked me this in training camp, I would've said that he needed some time to cook. And we did. He took over the last nine games and went 5-4, or whatever that ratio was. But in those games, you saw something that could excite you. Something that could excite a fanbase. You saw him be able to be elusive. Be able to turn corners. He's faster than he looks, you know.

"We had Spencer Rattler, you know he's shifty. Then you had Tyler. I was like, 'He may be more of a pocket passer.' No. 6'5'', built like (Dan Orlovsky). You understand that he had arm talent. He could read the right reads and then he just progressed. Every game he got even better. You were, 'Dang he's going to slow down.' And he got even better. Then, he showed us in the Atlanta Falcons game, he threw an interception and I was like 'Dang, he might get rattled.' No, no, no. The next drive, drived on down. Don't worry, I'll score it myself."

Jordan has played with a few quarterbacks over there in New Orleans. If Shough has his attention, that should be enough for the fanbase.

