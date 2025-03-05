Saints Unlikely To Land $140 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints could use another playmaker on offense and speculation picked up about a potential game-changing move picked up on Tuesday.
The New York Jets cut ties with six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams after a short stint with the organization. He had a five-year, $140 million deal and was scheduled to have a cap hit over $38 million in 2025. His name almost immediately was linked to the Saints because of his connection to quarterback Derek Carr. The two played college football together and were teammates with the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr actually is a massive reason why Adams went to Las Vegas.
It would be great to bring Adams to town, but NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill weighed in on a potential deal but thinks it would be unlikely.
"I think if you're looking at Davante Adams as someone they were interested in a year ago, I don't think that's going to be something that comes to pass here," Underhill said. "I think his number would have to come way down and if he comes way down on his number I think it probably would make a lot more sense for him to hook on with a contender."
This makes plenty of sense. It would be great to reunite Adams with Carr in a Kellen Moore offense, but financially, it just doesn't make sense as things currently stand. The Saints need to get the cap under control and Adams may be too expensive. If the Saints could free up enough cap space, a move obviously would be nice, but it just doesn't seem likely as Underhill mentioned.
