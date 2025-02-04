Saints Urged To Go After Chiefs' $7 Million Playmaker After Super Bowl
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of issues ahead of them over the next few months.
New Orleans has the lowest cap space in the National Football League. Over The Cap currently has the Saints at No. 32 in the league with just -$54 million in cap space and -$59 million in effective cap space. Those are some shocking numbers.
The Saints can restructure deals to ease that, but those cap numbers are pretty shocking. While this is the case, the Saints have holes they are going to need to fill. The Saints could use another pass-catcher to help whoever will be playing quarterback in 2025.
The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher made a list of one free agent for each team to consider signing and floated Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquise Brown as a fit for New Orleans.
"The New Orleans Saints do not have a lot of cap space to spend in free agency, but they could really use help at wide receiver with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaeed ending the season on the injured reserve list," Mosher said. "Hollywood Brown offers speed and big-play ability at a reasonable cost. Brown could end up being a big value in 2025 if he decides to leave Kansas City."
Brown signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chiefs ahead of the 2024 season. He will be a free agent after the season and shouldn't be expensive after playing in just two games in the regular season in 2024.
He's just 27 years old and has a lot of upside. This would be a great move for the Saints if they could afford it.
More NFL: Saints Reportedly Found Next Head Coach 'Barring A Setback'