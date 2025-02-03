Saints Reportedly Found Next Head Coach 'Barring A Setback'
It sounds like the New Orleans Saints could end up getting their guy.
There have been rumors lately about who could be the Saints' next head coach. The job is still open, although the other open jobs across the league already have been filled. New Orleans has been heavily tied to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and it sounds like it's his job to lose.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Moore will land the head coach position for New Orleans "barring a setback."
"The head of the Saints organization Mickey Loomis is going to do everything in his power when it comes to this coaching hire to follow the rules and go by the book and not talk to Kellen Moore until after the Super Bowl," Schefter said. "Could it break down and they don't reach an agreement? Sure. Is that likely? No. Kellen Moore is gonna have a chance to probably triple his salary and become a head coach, one of 32.
"If the Saints were making any other move, whether it was hiring the Miami Dolphins coordinator Anthony Weaver, or New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, or their own interim head coach, what are they waiting for? Why not go hire them right now? But they're not, they're waiting. And they're waiting to talk to Kellen Moore and they're waiting to make sure they give the Eagles zero evidence that they've tampered with the guy until after the game. But the fact they don't have a coach tells you everything you need to know, of course, barring a setback he's gonna be the guy."
Moore has done a great job transforming the Eagles' offense this season. If he does end up being the guy, hopefully, he can do the same with the Saints next year.
