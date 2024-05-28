All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Named 'Sleeper Team' By Former NFL Executive

While not every expert shares a similar opinion, one ex-NFL general manager thinks the Seahawks may surprise some people going into the 2024 season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Entering a new era without Pete Carroll on the sidelines for the first time since 2009, the Seattle Seahawks will look to get back to the playoffs this season after narrowly missing out in 2023.

Expectations for the Seahawks aren't high considering the team has a new rookie head coach in Mike Macdonald, but former NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi believes their new hire could lead the team to the postseason.

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“I really think Seattle is going to be a sleeper team,” Lombardi said on Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy. “I think it’s going to be a tough out for people. I think their talent is better than they performed last year. Defense was the problem. Injuries were the problem. … And yet, (former coach Pete Carroll) still won nine games. And if they beat Pittsburgh (in Week 17), it’s a playoff team.

“But they didn’t, and so now Mike comes in with his scheme and (new offensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb gets to run the offense. And I think that if they play complementary football and (Macdonald) coaches the team not as a defensive coordinator but as a head coach, they’ll have a chance to really improve.”

The Seahawks know what it's like to be overlooked, as that's been there story since Russell Wilson left town. Now, there's even larger doubt surrounding them with Carroll no longer chewing gum on the sidelines, but most of the team's 2022 roster that made the postseason is still in Seattle and the front office made some intriguing additions in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft to supplement returning veteran standouts.

While they likely won't be seen as a true threat to the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, there's a chance they could surprise as one of the conference's three wild-card teams, especially if Macdonald can quickly transform a Seahawks defense that has been putrid as of late into a solid top-15 unit.

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.