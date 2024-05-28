Seattle Seahawks Named 'Sleeper Team' By Former NFL Executive
Entering a new era without Pete Carroll on the sidelines for the first time since 2009, the Seattle Seahawks will look to get back to the playoffs this season after narrowly missing out in 2023.
Expectations for the Seahawks aren't high considering the team has a new rookie head coach in Mike Macdonald, but former NFL front office executive Michael Lombardi believes their new hire could lead the team to the postseason.
“I really think Seattle is going to be a sleeper team,” Lombardi said on Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy. “I think it’s going to be a tough out for people. I think their talent is better than they performed last year. Defense was the problem. Injuries were the problem. … And yet, (former coach Pete Carroll) still won nine games. And if they beat Pittsburgh (in Week 17), it’s a playoff team.
“But they didn’t, and so now Mike comes in with his scheme and (new offensive coordinator) Ryan Grubb gets to run the offense. And I think that if they play complementary football and (Macdonald) coaches the team not as a defensive coordinator but as a head coach, they’ll have a chance to really improve.”
The Seahawks know what it's like to be overlooked, as that's been there story since Russell Wilson left town. Now, there's even larger doubt surrounding them with Carroll no longer chewing gum on the sidelines, but most of the team's 2022 roster that made the postseason is still in Seattle and the front office made some intriguing additions in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft to supplement returning veteran standouts.
While they likely won't be seen as a true threat to the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, there's a chance they could surprise as one of the conference's three wild-card teams, especially if Macdonald can quickly transform a Seahawks defense that has been putrid as of late into a solid top-15 unit.