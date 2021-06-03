Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Joshua Moon

After sitting out the entire 2020 season, Moon will get another crack at making it in the NFL with Seattle. Competing against a deep, talented group of safeties, does he have a fighting chance to position himself for a practice squad spot? Or will he be little more than a camp body?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Joshua Moon, Safety

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 205 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

Starring at Georgia Southern, Moon served as a three-year starter in the Eagles' secondary and finished his collegiate career on a high note, leading the team with 71 tackles and adding an interception. He went undrafted and signed with the Jaguars after performing well in their rookie minicamp, earning himself a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp. He appeared in two preseason games for Jacksonville, registering six tackles and a fumble recovery. He was ultimately released before the beginning of the 2019 regular season and after not being picked up on an NFL practice squad, he did not play at all last season.

Best Case Scenario: Shaking off his rust quickly, Moon shines as a special teams star on kick and punt coverage units during the preseason and unexpectedly lands a spot on Seattle's expanded practice squad.

Worst Case Scenario: Outmatched by the rest of the competition on the practice field, Moon hardly plays during Seattle's first preseason game and receives a quick pink slip as one of the team's first cuts in training camp.

What to Expect in 2021: Anything can happen in the NFL, but after not drawing any interest as a practice squad signee in 2019 and sitting out last season entirely, Moon likely won't be making any noise in a loaded, talented safety group led by Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. Like most undrafted rookies who enter the league, he will attempt to cut his teeth on special teams and aim to perform well enough in preseason games to draw interest from other teams or retain a spot on Seattle's practice squad. Barring a bunch of injuries in front him on the depth chart, however, that looks to be his ceiling and it's possible this could be his last opportunity to show what he can do on an NFL field.