Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Darvin Kidsy

Spending the first two years of his NFL career on and off Washington's active roster, Darvin Kidsy finds himself at the bottom of the Seahawks' receiving corps entering training camp. Can his return specialist background help him leapfrog the competition, or will he be a mere camp body in the Pacific Northwest?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Darvin Kidsy, Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 180 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

A special teams standout at North Texas and eventually Texas Southern, Kidsy signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Bouncing back and forth between the team's 53-man roster and practice squad, he appeared in five regular season games, registering eight yards on a single reception. Cut by Washington out of camp last August, it would take him a while before he found his next landing spot. Come December, the Seahawks swooped in and carried him on their practice squad for the rest of the year. Once the team's season ended in mid-January, Kidsy was signed to a reserve/future contract and will compete against seven other receivers on the back half of Seattle's roster for playing time and practice squad consideration.

Best Case Scenario: Kidsy has been solid in the preseason, putting up 240 receiving yards and a touchdown on 21 catches in eight games. If he keeps that going late in the Seahawks' three dress rehearsals in August and shows well in limited special teams opportunities, he should get some attention amidst roster cuts from teams with the space to carry him.

Worst Case Scenario: Kidsy fails to stand out in camp, therefore losing out on potential playing time in the preseason if he doesn't get cut beforehand.

What to Expect in 2021: It'll be an uphill climb for Kidsy to make a statement for his place on the Seahawks' roster this summer. Right now, he finds himself at the very bottom of Seattle's 12-deep receiving corps, which includes three-high profile undrafted free agents battling it out for one or two remaining roster spots. Even if Kidsy performs well in the preseason, it's likely his opportunities will be so few and far between on both offense and special teams that he just won't have the game reps to leave an impression. Ultimately, he's a potential practice squad return or he finds a new home in September. Talented player, but this roster is simply too deep for him.