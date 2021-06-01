Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Alex McGough

After spending a pair of seasons in the AFC South as a practice squad quarterback for two different teams, McGough's career has come full circle with him coming back to Seattle. But will he have a chance to compete for a roster spot this time around?

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Alex McGough, Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 214 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

Originally drafted by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida International, McGough spent his entire rookie season on the team's practice squad despite flashing some potential during exhibition play. With the player wanting to seek out a better opportunity to potentially see the field, the organization allowed him to leave as a free agent without offering a new deal and he spent the past two seasons with the Jaguars and Texans, failing to see a snap in a regular season game and bouncing on and off the practice squad during that time. After being cut loose by Houston late last season, he returned to Seattle on a future/reserve deal in January and has been getting extensive reps during the team's offseason program thus far. Come August, he will be competing for reps against Geno Smith and Danny Etling.

Best Case Scenario: Thriving in Shane Waldron's offense, McGough lights it up during preseason games, creating significant interest from other teams as a post-roster cut waiver claim or securing a practice squad spot in Seattle.

Worst Case Scenario: Struggling with a new system and outplayed on the practice field by Etling, McGough receives a pink slip early in training camp and doesn't play in the NFL again.

What to Expect in 2021: When Seattle drafted McGough, coach Pete Carroll and then-offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer lauded him for his athletic ability and arm talent and these skills were seen in flashes during preseason games. However, he struggled to grasp the playbook, which prevented him from having a chance at pushing Austin Davis for the backup job behind Russell Wilson. Three years later, he hasn't developed as hoped while playing for three different teams and he's now entered the "camp body" phase of his NFL career while having to learn another playbook. Barring injuries to Smith and/or Etling, his chances of sticking look remote at best and he will be making a last-gasp effort to draw some attention from other teams in his preseason showcase.