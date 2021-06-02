Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Cam Sutton

Dealing with the losses of Greg Olsen and Jacob Hollister, the Seahawks head into the 2021 season with a light - yet overhauled - group of tight ends. As such, players like Cam Sutton may be able to see plenty of snaps in the preseason in hopes of building some attention both in the organization and around the league.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs in full swing across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than two months. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Cam Sutton, Tight End

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 249 pounds

2020 Stats: N/A

Sutton transferred from Riverside City College to Fresno State in 2018, where he put up 154 receiving yards on nine receptions over two seasons, then signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. Carolina brought him along through most of training camp, eventually cutting him in mid-August. Unfortunately for him, he was neither signed to the Panthers' practice squad nor picked up by another team for the rest of the year. That wait would continue well into the offseason before the Seahawks finally came calling this May. In Seattle, Sutton enters a remodeled tight ends group featuring the likes of Gerald Everett and Will Dissly at the top. It's not a deep group, however, and while that doesn't necessarily mean Sutton is a dark horse for the 53-man roster, he should get ample opportunity to show what he can do in camp and in the preseason.

Best Case Scenario: Sutton's receiving background comes through in the preseason and earns hims a spot on Seattle's - or another team's - practice squad.

Worst Case Scenario: Sutton is a non-factor this summer and experiences a repeat of his 2020.

What to Expect in 2021: Boasting a rather large frame and some upside as a receiver, Sutton is an interesting player to find at the back end of the Seahawks' roster. Given how little depth they have at tight end, fans should be able to get a pretty good feel for him in the team's three preseason games. They may also play things cautiously with the health of Dissly and Colby Parkinson, thus giving Nick Guggemos, Tyler Mabry, and Sutton all the more opportunity to impress. While it's unlikely Sutton would be able to play into the conversation to be the team's fourth tight end - a role that may or may not exist this year - he's a potentially fun project for Seattle to stash on its practice squad for the season.