Seahawks 2021 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC West

We're officially moving out of conference in this series, now turning to the AFC and its western division in particular. Home of the current conference champion, this is a division that should get a bit tighter this fall. With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chargers rookie of the year Justin Herbert at the helm of their respective teams and the Broncos and Raiders both involved in the Deshaun Watson rumors, the AFC West could be one of the most exciting divisions to watch heading into 2021.

After looking at the upcoming unrestricted free agency pools of these four teams, I've identified three defensive players and an offensive lineman the Seahawks could target this offseason.

Kansas City Chiefs: C Austin Reiter

Leading up to Super Bowl LV, I wrote about three players from the Chiefs the Seahawks could look at in free agency. In that list, I omitted center Austin Reiter because I simply didn't believe Seattle would spend on the offensive line and instead address the position through the draft. While that may still be the case, I've changed my tune following Russell Wilson's public display of displeasure with the team's front office in regards to the line.

While I still believe Wilson alienated some of his linemen with his comments last week, I agree with his frustration as a whole and feel the Seahawks should absolutely invest in their interior offensive line this offseason. So much so that I've included elite talents such as Brandon Scherff and Corey Linsley in previous entries to this series.

Though Reiter isn't in the same category as the aforementioned linemen, he's still been one of the league's better centers and a key piece to the Chiefs' dominant run the past two seasons. Taking over the full-time starting gig in 2019, Reiter has been stellar in pass protection and an average run blocker. If the Seahawks want to make Wilson happy, of course, they need to target players who can keep him upright and Reiter has done a great job of doing so for the league's top quarterback, Mahomes, in recent years.

Other options: WR Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, IOL Kelechi Osemele, Daniel Kilgore, OL Mike Remmers, ED Alex Okafor, DT Mike Pennel, LB Damien Wilson, CB Bashaud Breeland

Las Vegas Raiders: LB Nicholas Morrow

Though he may stay put in Las Vegas, I think Nicholas Morrow would be a fantastic value play for the Seahawks in free agency.

Even if K.J. Wright leaves, the team is pretty set at the position with Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks. But if they still want to have three starting caliber linebackers in 2021 and also look to the future a little bit, Morrow would make for a solid investment on a multi-year contract.

Morrow boasts excellent athleticism and sideline-to-sideline speed with a great feel for pass coverage. He's a solid tackler with quick closing speeds on screens and checkdowns, but struggles at times against the run game. He really started to come into his own in 2020 and there's potential for him to grow even further. He'd be a strong fit in Seattle's system.

Other options: IOL Denzelle Good, ED Takkarist McKinley, Vic Beasley, DT Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins, LB Kyle Wilber, CB Nevin Lawson, Daryl Worley

Denver Broncos: CB A.J. Bouye

Once a second-team All-Pro, A.J. Bouye has quickly fallen from grace over the past two seasons. Struggling in his last year for a rebuilding Jaguars team, he was sent off to the Broncos a year ago and his woes unfortunately followed. Set to carry a $13.5 million cap hit in 2021, Denver cut him following an injury-plagued 2020 campaign.

When he was healthy though, Bouye had some success in coverage this past year. In seven games, he allowed 251 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions. With those numbers, Bouye was on pace to put up similar numbers to corners like William Jackson III, Joe Haden, and Seahawks free agent Shaquill Griffin.

Although the 29-year old Bouye's seemingly on the decline and doesn't have the typical arm length Seattle tends to covet at the position, they could do far worse than taking a flyer on a former Pro Bowler for a cornerback group expecting to lose two of its 2020 starters this offseason.

Other options: QB Blake Bortles, OT Elijah Wilkinson, ED Jeremiah Attaochu, DL DeMarcus Walker, DT Shelby Harris, CB De'Vante Bausby, S Will Parks

Los Angeles Chargers: CB Michael Davis

Sticking with the cornerback position, 6-foot-2 Michael Davis is another intriguing option to bring in to compete with Tre Flowers to start opposite D.J. Reed in 2021. Like Bouye, Davis is just shy of the 32-inch arm length the Seahawks love in their corners, but his playmaking ability is sure to impress.

Over the past few seasons, Davis has become a bit of a ball-hawk with a nose for the end zone. In 2020, two of his three interceptions went for pick-sixes including one against Tom Brady and the eventual champion Buccaneers. He also had a defensive touchdown in each of the two years prior.

While he's not the most fundamentally sound corner in the league, neither is Tre Flowers. And though he has a tendency to get burned at times, Davis may offer more upside as well as turnover potential. At the very least, he's certainly worth a look for depth purposes.

Other options: QB Tyrod Taylor, IOL Forrest Lamp, Dan Feeney, OT Sam Tevi, DL Damion Square, LB Nick Vigil

