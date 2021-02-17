Seahawks 2021 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC South

Looking at four impending free agents - a pair on defense and another on offense - the Seahawks should target from the Texans, Titans, Jaguars, and Colts.

Now down to the final three divisions in this series, it’s time to take a look at the AFC South. Many questions loom over this group; when are the Texans trading Deshaun Watson? Who will replace Philip Rivers in Indianapolis? How good can the Jaguars be in their first year with top draft prospect Trevor Lawrence?

The aforementioned Colts and Jaguars also have the two best salary cap situations heading into free agency, which ultimately makes this exercise a bit more difficult. However, I think I’ve found four unrestricted free agents from the division (well, more like three but we’ll get to that later) the Seahawks should target next month.

Tennessee Titans: DT DaQuan Jones

The popular choice for many people here is going to be former Seahawks edge Jadeveon Clowney, but for some of the same reasons I don’t think Watt is all that realistic, I wouldn’t expect a reunion. The Titans have a weird free agent class when looking at it from Seattle’s perspective; they offer a few players that would fill a couple needs, but they’ll likely be too far out of the team’s price range.

I think the most interesting target from Tennessee could be defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. While there isn’t really a need for the big 29-year old on the Seahawks’ roster as it currently stands, Jarran Reed’s potential departure could quickly change things.

If Reed leaves, Jones would be a strong replacement at a lesser cost. He’s a talented run defender who works the line well and can get to the quarterback on occasion. Last year, he logged 49 combined tackles - four of which went for a loss - and put up two sacks on six quarterback hits.

Other options: TE Jonnu Smith, OL Ty Sambrailo, ED Jadeveon Clowney, CB Desmond King, Tye Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Dede Westbrook

I’ve said this ad nauseum in the buildup to free agency and I’m going to say it again: the Seahawks absolutely need to get deeper - and flat-out better - at the receiver position behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. However, with so many needs elsewhere on the roster, they may not be able to spend a ton to address it in free agency.

In that case, they could find a diamond in the rough in Jaguars free agent Dede Westbrook. Coming off a torn ACL suffered in October, Westbrook’s had three solid seasons in a Jacksonville receiving unit that caught passes from a handful of mediocre quarterbacks in that time. For that reason, I think he has yet to hit his ceiling.

In his career, Westbrook has caught 160 of his 254 targets for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns. He can work inside and out, has good hands, and picks up yardage after the catch—all traits the Seahawks could desperately use behind their two superstar pass-catchers.

Other options: QB Mike Glennon, WR Chris Conley, Keelan Cole, C Tyler Shatley, DT Abry Jones, Caraun Reid ED Dawuane Smoot, Aaron Lynch, CB Sidney Jones, Greg Mabin

Indianapolis Colts: RB Marlon Mack

Facing the likely departure of running back Chris Carson and possibly Carlos Hyde, the Seahawks are bound to add at the position. But if they’re unwilling to spend to retain Carson, it’s hard to see them investing big in any other ball-carrier. Like with Westbrook, this is another situation where they could potentially find a hidden gem coming off a significant injury.

Tearing his Achilles very early on in 2020, Marlon Mack already seemed to be on his way out of Indianapolis despite putting up the best numbers of his career the year prior. Such is the nature of the NFL, the Colts rewarded Mack for his stellar year by investing in Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with a high pick in last year’s draft.

Mack is a physical runner who’s seemed to fix some minor ball security issues he dealt with in his first two seasons in the league. He rushed for 1,091 yards in 2019, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt on his way to eight scores. Despite the success, his injury is likely to drive his market down and - if the Seahawks don’t retain Hyde - he’d make for a great pairing with Rashaad Penny in the team’s backfield this fall.

Other options: QB Jacoby Brissett, WR T.Y. Hilton, TE Trey Burton, OT Le’Raven Clark, ED Justin Houston, Denico Autry, Al-Quadin Muhammad, CB T.J. Carrie, S Tavon Wilson

Houston Texans: DL J.J. Watt

This is the one I’m a bit shaky on. There are the two big names in defensive lineman J.J. Watt and receiver Will Fuller, but is either one realistic for Seattle? Probably not. Watt’s inclusion here is more by circumstance than fit because the Texans’ free agent class is just that rough. And that’s unfortunate because there may be no better time to pluck talent from this dysfunctional organization.

I think the Seahawks will be at least mildly interested in the recently cut Watt. But the injury history and projected cost, as well as the presence of players like Carlos Dunlap and Jarran Reed, makes a potential fit feel forced more than anything at this point.

If Seattle moves on from Reed or Dunlap and Watt’s market dips a little, perhaps they could get more serious about courting him. But for now, this is likely a pipe dream for fans wanting to see one of the most dominant defensive players in recent memory don their team’s uniform.

Other options: OT Brent Qvale, ED Brennan Scarlett, DT Carlos Watkins, CB Gareon Conley, S Michael Thomas