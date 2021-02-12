Seahawks Free Agent Targets Per Team: NFC South

Our league-wide search for the best free agents the Seahawks could realistically target this offseason has led us to the current home of the Lombardi trophy: the NFC South. Let's take a look at what the Saints, Panthers, Falcons, and world champion Buccaneers have hitting the open market.

Featuring 2020’s rare wild-card Super Bowl champion and the NFC’s second-seeded team, the NFC South is set to undergo some major changes once the new league year begins. While the Bucs look to remain fairly intact heading into their title defense, the Saints have overwhelming salary cap debt to overcome and the Falcons and Panthers could address their respective quarterback situations in a big way.

In what should be one of the most fun divisions to keep an eye on over the course of this offseason, all four of these teams have several intriguing players hitting the open market. Today we’ll be individually looking at each team and identifying which player out of each of their upcoming unrestricted free agent pool fits the Seahawks the best.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Steve McLendon

Starting with the Super Bowl LV champions, there aren’t many names who jump off the page—for the Seahawks, at least. Of course, linebacker Lavonte David, pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett, receiver Chris Godwin, and tight end Rob Gronkowski are all free agents, but none are realistic options for Seattle whatsoever.

Prior to the Super Bowl, I wrote about three impending free agents each from both teams playing in the big game. On the Bucs’ side, one of the names I landed on was defensive tackle Steve McLendon and that's who I'm going with here.

Winning his first championship at the age of 35, perhaps McLendon is ready to hang it up. If not, he’d make for a solid veteran rotational piece in a very young group behind Jarran Reed and Poona Ford. McLendon has been a stout run defender throughout his career and has shown an ability to get to the quarterback at times. In 2019, the Troy University product notched career-highs in combined tackles (36), tackles for loss (10), and quarterback hits (7) while putting up 2.5 sacks for the Jets.

Other options: RB Leonard Fournette, OL Josh Wells, DT Ndamukong Suh, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches

Carolina Panthers: RB Mike Davis

Despite finishing with the eighth-worst record in the NFL in 2020, the Panthers feel like a team that can compete for a postseason berth if a couple things fall their way. Their focus, for now, may solely be on a potential pursuit of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but they also have a few key free agents it would make sense for them to retain.

One player that may slip through the cracks, however, is former Seahawks running back Mike Davis. In the absence of star ball-carrier Christian McCaffrey, Davis started 12 games in the backfield for the Panthers this past season. Tallying 642 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, he was - as Seattle fans grew accustomed to in his time there - an incredibly effective runner when given the opportunity.

If the Seahawks lose Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde this March, Davis could be the perfect partner to split carries with Rashaad Penny in 2021. He understands the culture and should come fairly affordable to a team that likely isn’t going to break the bank at the position.

Other options: WR Curtis Samuel, IOL Chris Reed, IOL John Miller, CB Rasul Douglas

New Orleans Saints: DT Sheldon Rankins

The Saints have found themselves in what is known as “salary cap hell.” Per Over the Cap, they’re currently $74.5 million in the red and have a plethora of questions to answer along their roster following another disappointing early playoff exit. While some of the players they’ll likely have to cut due to their cap situation should interest the Seahawks and their fans, we’re only looking at their current slate of unrestricted free agents today.

With that said, there are admittedly very few names here that stand out—except for one. That would be defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, a former 2016 first-round selection out of Louisville. Looking at his numbers, you’ll find a clear outlier: the 2018 season. That year, Rankins totalled 8.0 sacks, 40 combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits. Any other season, however, he hasn’t come close to that level of production. Of course, the injury bug has bitten him often though he’s still appeared in no less than nine games in a season (his rookie year).

If the Seahawks part ways with Jarran Reed, Rankins could make quite a bit of sense. He can play all along the defensive line, has clearly displayed a proficiency for getting to the passer at times, and should fit comfortably in the team’s price range.

Other options: FB Michael Burton, TE Jared Cook, OL James Hurst, IOL Nick Easton, S D.J. Swearinger

Atlanta Falcons: C Alex Mack

The Falcons are in such a weird spot. Despite an abysmal 4-12 finish last year, they’re currently well over the salary cap threshold and don’t have many outs to enter a complete rebuild under a new coaching staff. Their impending free agents likely don’t have much interest in returning, nor do the Falcons have the money to retain any of them at this point. So what do they present that the Seahawks could take an interest in?

Veteran center Alex Mack has been a player Seattle has shown interest in in the past and would fill a crucial need for the team in 2021. Though he’ll play a good portion of the upcoming season at the age of 36, Mack has been as dependable as any player at the spot. Before suffering a concussion and a positive COVID test that held him out for the final two games of the 2020 season, the six-time Pro Bowler had started 90 games in a row at center.

This could be a way for the Seahawks to appease Russell Wilson’s demands about the offensive line without taking up a great deal of salary cap space. Mack is going to earn a good amount of money still, but given his age and an overall down year in 2020 - by his standards - it’s unlikely he’ll command anything close to that of free agents Corey Linsley and Ausitn Reiter.

Other options: RB Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, ED Charles Harris, Steven Means, S Damontae Kazee