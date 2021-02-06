Analysis: 6 Chiefs and Buccaneers Free Agents Seahawks Could Target This Offseason

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, we take a look at some of the impending free agents from the game's two participants, how they fit the Seahawks' needs, and what to watch for when the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers.

When the Buccaneers and Chiefs take the field in Super Bowl LV this Sunday, Seahawks fans may be able to do a little armchair scouting for the upcoming NFL free agency period. With plenty of holes along Seattle's roster, the team will scour the league to improve, starting with the two organizations that proved to be the "best of the best" in 2020.

Both Kansas City and Tampa Bay have a long list of impending free agents set to hit the open market this offseason, but we've whittled it down to six players - three from each team - that could have some interest to the Seahawks.

Kansas City Chiefs

Of the two teams, the Chiefs are in the roughest spot to retain their current slate of free agents. Over the Cap has them at $19.5 million over the salary cap threshold with very few options to create flexibility. Overall, their impending free agents should be appealing to the Seahawks, offering quite a few names at several positions of need.

WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins may have the name value as a former high draft pick, but he's been more of a solid tertiary receiving option at best with Kansas City. To be fair, it's easy to be overlooked in the dominant Chiefs offense, but the lack of huge production should be enough to drive his price down to at least put him in Seattle's range as they look to get deeper at receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

C Daniel Kilgore

Starting center Austin Reiter is also an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but could wind up too expensive for the Seahawks. His backup Kilgore, however, may be a name to keep an eye on. The former 49er has plenty of starting experience and should be dependable enough for a team looking to take some financial shortcuts to build out its roster.

IOL Kelechi Osemele

The Seahawks have had interest in Osemele in the past and could turn to him with a need at left guard this offseason. However, the 31-year old lineman suffered significant injuries to both of his knees in 2020 and may not be ready in time for the start of next season.

Other names to watch: DT Mike Pennel, DE Alex Okafor, CB Bashaud Breeland, WR Demarcus Robinson, LB Damien Wilson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Unlike the Chiefs, Tampa Bay has some salary cap space to play around with and a few ways to give themselves more room. They do, however, have a few high-profile players heading into unrestricted free agency such as receiver Chris Godwin, pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, and tight end Rob Gronkowski. None of these players are realistic options for the Seahawks this offseason. And despite quarterback Russell Wilson's open interest in Antonio Brown, the troubled receiver's history and personality takes him out of consideration for this list.

DT Ndamukong Suh

Every time Suh hits the open market, it seems the Seahawks are linked to him in one way or another. If Seattle parts ways with Jarran Reed this offseason, Suh could be an affordable "splashy" move to help supplement the defensive tackle position.

DT Steve McLendon

Coming over from the Jets in a midseason trade this year, the 35-year old McLendon could ride off into the sunset if his Bucs take home the Vince Lombardi trophy on Sunday. However, if he does continue to play, McLendon has been a solid presence in the run game and would provide veteran depth in a young group of defensive tackles for the Seahawks.

RB Leonard Fournette

While Fournette is likely no longer a lead back in the NFL, the former LSU star has had a decent season in his first year with Tampa Bay. If the Seahawks lose Chris Carson this offseason and lean towards more of a running back by committee scenario, Fournette could make some sense as a veteran option.

Other names to watch: OL Josh Wells, DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, WR Jaydon Mickens