Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC West

Gonzalez: LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow was my pick from the Raiders in this exercise last year, but he ended up re-signing in Las Vegas only to see his season come to an end before it even started. Suffering a foot injury in training camp, the 26-year old linebacker was placed on injured reserve on September 2 and was not able to make it back in time for the postseason despite being designated for return. Nevertheless, he should be good to go for offseason work later this year, though there's a good chance that will be with a new team. That, in my opinion, should be the Seahawks, even though they're not necessarily in the market for an off-ball linebacker like Morrow. His skillset falls right in line with everything Seattle loves out of the position, boasting excellent closing speed to the football, strong tackling ability and above-average pass coverage. He hasn't rushed the passer much in his career but does have the size, physicality and burst to have some success on that front if need be. And given his injury, it's unlikely he's going to cost anything substantial. So at the very least, adding him as depth alongside Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven would really lengthen that group.

Patnode: WR Zay Jones

I’d love for the team to bring K.J. Wright back in a reduced role. But with some heavy changes coming to the defense, I’m not sure if he is really a fit. There are some interesting role players from which to pick here, but honestly, the player that piques my interest the most is the 6-foot-2 receiver from East Carolina. People believe that receiver isn’t a primary need with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf locked into another year with Seattle, but the team simply cannot rely on Dee Eskridge or Freddie Swain to be viable third options for Wilson. Perhaps they become that during the year, but banking on it in a year in which you’re trying to placate Wilson seems like a bad idea. Jones is coming off a career season with the Raiders, so he’s going to cost a decent chunk of change. But if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative to Allen Robinson, it could be Jones.