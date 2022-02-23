Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC West
With the Rams crowned NFL champions following their 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it's time to look ahead at the offseason to come. Beginning March 14, teams will be able to negotiate contracts with the free agent class of 2022, and the Seahawks—fresh off a disappointing 7-10 campaign—are expected to be among the most active clubs.
As the new league year inches closer, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode will each be picking one free agent per team who they feel fits Seattle the best. Up next in this exercise is the AFC West.
Kansas City Chiefs
Ty Dane Gonzalez: DL Derrick Nnadi
Playing the fewest snaps (502) of his four-year career, Nnadi recorded a decent 5.28 percent pressure rate (14 out of 265 attempts) in 2021. But Pro Football Focus put him down for a dreadful 50.2 run defense grade—by far the lowest mark he's received in his career. That typically hasn't been an issue for him in the past, however, as he's put up a pair of grades north of 80 in 2018 and 2020, respectively. As such, there's a good chance he'll get back on track next season; and at that point, he's worth taking the flyer on. He shouldn't cost a ton and would give Seattle some better depth on the interior defensive line.
Colby Patnode: CB Mike Hughes
I sure would love to see news that the Seahawks have taken advantage of their window to be the only team to negotiate with D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones. But until both are under contract, cornerback is a massive hole that needs to be filled. Hughes isn’t a prototypical Seahawks corner, but the team has moved away from those requirements, as evidenced by the use of the shorter Reed and rookie corner Tre Brown in 2021. Hughes was rock solid for the Chiefs in 2021, earning a 79.6 grade from Pro Football Focus—a career-high for the 25-year old. The former first-round draft pick is a riskier play than teammate Charvarius West, but he’s also going to be cheaper. Sometimes, you have to take a chance; and assuming Reed is back in the fold in 2022, Hughes could be this year's Sidney Jones.
Los Angeles Chargers
Gonzalez: EDGE Uchenna Nwosu
Having just turned 25 years old, Nwosu has plenty of upside to offer. Getting his first opportunity to start in 2021, he recorded career-highs in pressures (40) and sacks (5.0) in new head coach Brandon Staley's defense. Interestingly, most of that damage came during the second half of the season, and he was arguably one of the Chargers' most impactful defenders in that time. Though he may not offer everything the Seahawks are looking for from a prospective 3-4 outside linebacker, Nwosu plays with legitimate burst off the edge and good situational awareness. He's a strong upside play who, at the very least, could do some damage in a rotational role.
Patnode: EDGE Uchenna Nwosu
With the Seahawks slowly heading into a 3-4 defense in 2022, finding a versatile front-seven chess piece is a good idea. Nwosu has compiled 5.0 sacks in each of the past two seasons, and has been a solid piece of the Chargers' defense. He’s not going to excite anybody when he signs, but he is a fun player that defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt can do some more creative things with than current option Benson Mayowa. Nwosu didn’t become a starter until 2021; and when many predicted a breakout season, he disappointed. But things began to turn around in Week 13 when he collected seven pressures, 2.0 sacks and forced a fumble against Cincinnati. He rode that moment to the end of the year, and the arrow is most definitely pointing up for him. While the breakout calls may have been a bit premature, they were definitely not without merit.
Las Vegas Raiders
Gonzalez: LB Nicholas Morrow
Morrow was my pick from the Raiders in this exercise last year, but he ended up re-signing in Las Vegas only to see his season come to an end before it even started. Suffering a foot injury in training camp, the 26-year old linebacker was placed on injured reserve on September 2 and was not able to make it back in time for the postseason despite being designated for return. Nevertheless, he should be good to go for offseason work later this year, though there's a good chance that will be with a new team. That, in my opinion, should be the Seahawks, even though they're not necessarily in the market for an off-ball linebacker like Morrow. His skillset falls right in line with everything Seattle loves out of the position, boasting excellent closing speed to the football, strong tackling ability and above-average pass coverage. He hasn't rushed the passer much in his career but does have the size, physicality and burst to have some success on that front if need be. And given his injury, it's unlikely he's going to cost anything substantial. So at the very least, adding him as depth alongside Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven would really lengthen that group.
Patnode: WR Zay Jones
I’d love for the team to bring K.J. Wright back in a reduced role. But with some heavy changes coming to the defense, I’m not sure if he is really a fit. There are some interesting role players from which to pick here, but honestly, the player that piques my interest the most is the 6-foot-2 receiver from East Carolina. People believe that receiver isn’t a primary need with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf locked into another year with Seattle, but the team simply cannot rely on Dee Eskridge or Freddie Swain to be viable third options for Wilson. Perhaps they become that during the year, but banking on it in a year in which you’re trying to placate Wilson seems like a bad idea. Jones is coming off a career season with the Raiders, so he’s going to cost a decent chunk of change. But if you’re looking for a more affordable alternative to Allen Robinson, it could be Jones.
Denver Broncos
Gonzalez: CB Bryce Callahan
While Ugo Amadi is a solid zone defender, he's really struggled in man coverage. Of course, given the expected return of Marquise Blair, Amadi may lose his nickel corner job whether or not the Seahawks add anyone else at the spot. But if they do, Callahan is an interesting veteran option who's come up in the scheme Hurtt and company are expected to implement in Seattle next season. The 30-year old missed a considerable amount of time with a knee injury in 2021, but he played well when he was on the field. In man coverage, he allowed a modest 50 percent completion rate on 18 total targets for 165 yards and one score. The year before that, in 10 games, he limited opposing passers to just 13 completions on 24 targets while in man coverage, picking off a pair of passes and becoming the only cornerback in the NFL to earn an "elite" level man coverage grade (89.2) from Pro Football Focus. Given Blair's health concerns and the inconsistent play of Amadi, adding someone like Callahan could give the Seahawks some much-needed security at a position that's too often gone overlooked.
Patnode: QB Teddy Bridgewater
When you look at the list of pending free agents in Denver, there aren’t a lot of options. But one thing I’ve said for the past two offseasons is that the Seahawks have a duty to themselves and their fans to protect themselves in the event of Russell Wilson's absence, whether it be via trade or another injury. Bridgewater isn’t a great quarterback, but he is a premier backup and a good stopgap option for any team in transition. If Wilson suffers an injury, having a high-level backup with significant starting experience would be great. And if Wilson decides to push his way out of town, having a good stopgap quarterback would be ideal as well. Bridgewater isn’t going to be cheap—likely costing between $4 million to $7 million—and there is always a chance that, in a weak quarterback class, a team will offer him an undisputed starting job. But if the money lines up, he would be a great addition to the Seahawks.
