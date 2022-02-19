Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC South

NFL free agency begins on March 14 and the Seahawks are expected to be among the most active shoppers. Before then, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode are each picking one free agent per team who they feel best fits Seattle's needs this offseason. Up firs: the AFC South.

With the Rams crowned NFL champions following their 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it's time to look ahead at the offseason to come. Beginning March 14, teams will be able to negotiate contracts with the free agent class of 2022, and the Seahawks—fresh off a disappointing 7-10 campaign—are expected to be among the most active clubs.

As the new league year inches closer, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode will each be picking one free agent per team who they feel fits Seattle the best. Up next in this exercise is the AFC South.

Tennessee Titans

Ty Dane Gonzalez: EDGE Harold Landry

Whether they franchise tag him or hammer out an extension, it's unlikely the Titans will let Landry hit the open market. But this exercise isn't just about which free agents are the most likely to land in Seattle; it's also about who best fits their needs. The off chance he becomes available is enough for me to choose him over center Ben Jones here. With new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt set to employ a more 3-4 oriented defense, the Seahawks could use an outside linebacker with a knack for getting to the quarterback. Landry is coming off a career year, registering a personal best 12.0 sacks, 70 pressures and 75 tackles on his way to making his first Pro Bowl. He would be very expensive, but he's a good bet to be worth every penny.

Colby Patnode: C Ben Jones

The Titans have a few interesting options, including Landry. But it’s time for the Seahawks to spend some money at the center position. They’ve tried to moneyball and have failed in spectacular fashion since the departure of Max Unger. Jones is 33, but he’s been incredibly solid for nearly a decade. He’s earned Pro Football Focus grades of 70 or better every year since 2013. He is a safe bet to produce at a high level in 2022 and could cement the weakest link of Seattle's offensive line chain since 2015. Spend the money.

Indianapolis Colts

Gonzalez: EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Aside from Muhammad and tight end Mo-Alie Cox, there really isn't a ton from the Colts' free agent class that will appeal to the Seahawks. I ended up going with the former, who's improved in each of the five years he's played in the NFL. In 2021, Muhammad posted career-highs in sacks (6.0) and pressures (37), playing with impressive strength and burst off the edge. He's incredibly well-built at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds and would be a fine addition to Seattle's pass rushing rotation.

Patnode: EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Muhammad had a quiet breakout season for the Colts, setting a career-high in sacks with 6.0 in 2021. It was his fourth consecutive season of grading in the 60s by Pro Football Focus' standards, suggesting a reasonable floor with some still untapped potential. The Seahawks need to get to the quarterback; and while bigger names are fun to pursue, adding one premier pass-rusher and nothing around the fringes isn’t a recipe for success.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Gonzalez: WR DJ Chark

Hitting unrestricted free agency after his 2021 season was cut well short by an ankle fracture suffered in Week 4, Chark is a really interesting value play in a strong receiver class. The former LSU standout combined for 1,714 yards and 13 touchdowns on 126 catches between 2019 and 2020, all while working with the likes of quarterbacks Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles, Mike Glennon and Jake Luton. He's a sensational athlete who utilizes his 6-foot-4, 198-pound frame well to box out defenders and win most 50/50 balls that come his way. But though he high-points the football well, drops have been a bit of an issue for him and he's also struggled to generate much yardage after the catch. That said, he should land in a price range the Seahawks can justify. They should heavily consider adding another high-upside weapon to quarterback Russell Wilson's arsenal.

Patnode: WR DJ Chark

I have to admit: Chark, to me, seems like a guy who will get overpaid for his production. It seems to happen every offseason and Chark has real Paul Richardson vibes, which is not a great thing. But the Jaguars don't have a ton of good fits for the Seahawks; and giving Wilson a legitimate, third option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett isn’t a need getting discussed enough. Guard Andrew Norwell should also be in consideration, but with Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis likely returning in 2022, he isn’t a great fit for Seattle.

Houston Texans

Gonzalez: EDGE Jacob Martin

Martin is now the second potential reunion to pop up in this exercise, following the man he was traded for back in 2019: Browns free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Since heading to Houston in said trade, Martin has been a solid rotational pass rusher for the Texans and saw his snap counts more or less double in size under then-defensive coordinator Lovie Smith in 2021. As a result, he appeared in all 17 games and posted career-highs in sacks (4.0) and pressures (38). There may still be some untapped potential here, and his athletic profile fits what the Seahawks could use as they fill out their pass rushing ranks.

Patnode: EDGE Jacob Martin

I’m selecting Martin almost by default. The Texans have several interesting players hitting free agency, but none are really a clear upgrade on the Seahawks roster. Hurtt has confirmed that Seattle will be running even more 3-4 principles, as evident by the coaching hires, and Martin can play in that role reasonably well. One other name to watch is quarterback Tyrod Taylor. He’s a veteran with starting experience who can run; and if Pete Carroll and Shane Waldron want a bit more upside than Geno Smith, he could be the play here.

