Seahawks Draft Profile: Dameon Pierce

Always looking to punish opposing defenders who dare try to tackle him, Pierce fits what Seattle has typically preferred stylistically to perfection. Could he be viewed as a potential long-term starter for the franchise?

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds.

Over the next month leading up to draft weekend, the AllSeahawks writing staff will dish out in-depth profiles on numerous prospects who could be targets on Seattle's big board.

Next up in the series, Seattle has always been enamored by tough, bruising running backs. Could Florida's Dameon Pierce be next in line behind the likes of Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Rawls, and Chris Carson?

Background

Starting all four years at Bainbridge High School in Georgia, Pierce tallied 6,779 rushing yards and 92 combined touchdowns at the prep level, including scoring 32 rushing touchdowns as a senior. He ended his high school career as one of the top 10 rushers in Georgia history, surpassing former Heisman Trophy winner Hershel Walker. Highly recruited, he chose to commit to Florida over offers from powerhouses Alabama, Florida State, Miami, and Georgia. Perennially caught in a backfield-by-committee situation for the Gators, he never rushed for more than 574 yards in any of his four collegiate seasons, but he averaged a healthy 5.5 yards per carry and scored 21 combined touchdowns in 2020 and 2021.

Strengths

A punishing, downhill runner who runs with rage, Pierce happily takes unfortunate defenders for a free ride on the freight train, exhibiting top-tier contact balance and the ability to power through arm tackles in bunches. At the point of contact, he keeps his powerful pistons churning to bulldoze his way to extra yardage and finish with authority, rarely failing to fall forward when pushing the pile. He's an absolute force in short yardage and goal line situations.

Displaying surprising wiggle, acceleration, and burst at 215-plus pounds in one-on-one situations pitted against linebackers, safeties, and corners at the next level, Pierce is a spring-loaded runner with a knack for cutting on a dime and leaving tacklers grasping for air or eating a chunk of grass with their facemask. Unlike some power backs, he has the ability to create when plays break down through means other than lowering his shoulder and looks comfortable running to the perimeter as well as between the tackles.

Though he didn't receive many targets in the passing game for the Gators, Pierce showcased reliable hands catching 36 passes and scoring four touchdowns out of the backfield in his final two seasons on campus. While he can be delayed getting his hands into defenders, he's also a quality pass protector who brings his hard hat to work stepping up and picking up blitzes to protect his quarterback.

Away from his physical traits, Pierce is a player that teammates gravitate to and when he makes things happen on the field, his competitive nature, contagious energy, and passion for the game rub off on those around him. He would be an excellent character addition for any locker room.

Weaknesses

More quick than fast, Pierce ran a respectable 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the combine and while he broke loose for a few long runs during his time in Gainesville, he doesn't have the extra gear to rack up chunk plays in bulk. He's more likely to go station to station than tote the rock cross country, as he can have a difficult time creating separation from oncoming corners and safeties in pursuit.

As a runner, Pierce's aggressive style can be a detriment and he struggles at times with impatience, eager to get downhill before his blocks materialize in front of him and a crease presents itself. There may be a slight learning curve for him reading and reacting to blocks on under center runs, as he primarily took handoffs out of shotgun in Florida's spread attack.

Though this could be viewed as a positive due to lack of wear and tear, Pierce never had a chance to prove whether he could be a feature back or not at the college level. Registering double-digit carries in only nine games in four seasons for the Gators, he failed to emerge as the bell cow back in a crowded running back group, casting questions about whether or not he will be able to handle a more extensive workload in the NFL.

Fit in Seattle

While Seattle did re-sign Rashaad Penny in March, questions revolving around Chris Carson's health coming off neck surgery could make running back a bigger need than anticipated heading into the draft. With Penny and Carson both slated to be free agents next year, finding a feature back for the future may be prioritized in a deep draft at the position.

Most likely, the Seahawks will be seeking a tough-minded, physical runner who emulates Carson and can be selected on day three. Built with a stocky, compact frame and possessing explosive athletic traits, Pierce's film offers plenty of similarities stylistically and if he lasts until pick No. 72 or later, there's a strong likelihood he will be high on the team's big board.

In the short term, depending on Carson's health, Pierce could battle against Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas for backfield work right away while also seeing some work on special teams. In 2023 and beyond, with fresh legs compared to most backs entering the league, it's possible Seattle could turn to him as a starter and he could emerge as one of the bigger gems in this class.

