Seahawks Draft Profile: Cade Otton

Next up in the series is Washington tight end Cade Otton, who could provide the Seahawks with some good day three value.

Background

Otton, a Washington native, will enter the NFL after four solid seasons in college. Earning starting duties as a sophomore, he tallied 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns while displaying above-average skills as a pass protector and run blocker. In 2020, he was honored as a first-team All-PAC-12 member.

Strengths

As mentioned, Otton is a skilled blocker in both the pass and run games. Using his 6-foot-5, 247-pound stature to his advantage, he proved capable of handling edge defenders one-on-one on a consistent basis.

Otton's profile coming out is very similar to that of another former Husky and current Seahawks tight end: Will Dissly. While Otton hasn't produced much as a pass catcher, he's very clearly a smart football player who displays great reaction time and balance in executing his blocking assignments and finds open space with his routes.

In fact, like Dissly, there may be untapped potential in Otton's game as a receiver. Some may be surprised to learn that he's a sound route runner who boasts above-average speed and athleticism and has some experience playing on the outside. It's not hard to see a ball of clay for a team to mold on that front.

Furthermore, Otton has earned high marks for his toughness, competitive drive and locker room presence. By all accounts, on top of his contributions on the field, he's someone players want to battle alongside.

Weaknesses

First and foremost, Otton was unable to test during the combine nor Washington's pro day due to a foot injury. That has hurt his draft stock considerably, taking him down from a potential day two selection to an almost surefire day three pick.

As a player, Otton is pretty well-rounded, but his pass catching ability is still a problem area for some. While he can efficiently run routes, his route tree is limited to the short and intermediate passing games, offering little-to-no downfield value. Additionally, his hands have flashed below-average at times with some concerning drops showing up on tape.

If he cannot provide better production as a receiver, his ceiling may very well be that of a third-string tight end. That may cause some teams to hesitate or completely eliminate him off their boards, especially in a tight end class that has slowly but surely become one of the more intriguing position groups in this year's draft.

Fit in Seattle

Admittedly, tight end isn't much of a need for the Seahawks after acquiring Noah Fant in the Russell Wilson trade and re-signing Dissly to a three-year, $24 million contract in March. They also have third-year man Colby Parkinson, who should be poised to take on a bigger role in 2022.

But Parkinson has also missed significant time in both of his first two seasons due to a pair of foot injuries; and Seattle has occasionally carried four tight ends on its 53-man roster. At the very least, stashing Otton as a hedge for Parkinson could be an attractive play, especially if Otton falls to the fourth or fifth round. He's a good fit for offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system, which should be well-positioned to get the most out of the Washington alum.

